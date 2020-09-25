After multiple weather postponements in recent days, Decatur Utilities’ plan to replace utility poles on each side of 2505 Spring Ave. S.W. is scheduled for later today
The Electric Department plans to start the project at 4:30 p.m. and finish by 1 a.m. Saturday.
The replacement of the two poles will require separate temporary lane closures. The outside lane of northbound Spring Avenue will be blocked in front of Summer Lodge Apartments.
At the same time, the outside lane of southbound Spring Avenue will be blocked in front of Cedar Springs Retirement Center.
No entrances will be blocked. However, traffic will be reduced to one lane around the work zone. DU asks that motorists slow down when approaching work zones and be aware of crews and equipment working in the area.
