Decatur Utilities’ plan to perform gas valve maintenance Thursday morning will reduce a portion of Spring Avenue to one lane.
The utility’s maintenance work is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. in the outside southbound lane of Spring Avenue Southwest, between Beltline Road and Wimberly Drive.
