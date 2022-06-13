Decatur Utilities’ plan to install a water service Tuesday will impact traffic on Old Trinity Road Northwest.
The utility is scheduled to install a water service at 237 Old Trinity Road N.W. from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
Traffic will be merged into one lane and will be alternated between the eastbound and westbound directions by traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.