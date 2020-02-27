Two Decatur Utilities workers face an extended recovery period and two others have returned to work after being injured at a work site Feb. 1 when a pickup crashed into three DU vehicles on the Hudson Memorial Bridge.
Meanwhile, Decatur police said the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado involved in the accident fled the scene on foot and has not been located.
“We are actively and diligently pursuing all leads in the ongoing investigation,” Traffic Lt. Chris Delgado said.
The two Decatur Utilities workers still recovering were severely injured, and the two back on the job are in limited roles, DU spokesman Joe Holmes said.
“(They) face several months of continued healing and rehab,” he said of the two men severely injured. “We’re very thankful they lived through it. It was a horrific accident.”
A Decatur Police Department news release said DU employees Anthony Black, 52, of Trinity; David Evans, 53, of Decatur; Wilson Atkins, 30, of Danville; and Patrick Bryant, 26, of Decatur; were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment after the accident.
Black and Evans, who were standing near the end of a boom truck when the accident occurred, were later transported to Huntsville Hospital because of their injuries, Decatur police said in a news release. Decatur Utilities has not discussed the workers by name for privacy reasons.
Holmes said a DU crew had closed a southbound lane of U.S. 31 just north of the bridge. He said a flashing sign on a utility trailer behind one of the DU trucks warned motorists that the right lane was closed. He said barrels and cones also were used at the work site.
Police said Atkins and Bryant were in the boom bucket at the time replacing lights at the bridge. Holmes said the bucket was descending and was “about 10 feet or a little less” off the ground when they were struck by another DU vehicle that was pushed into their truck from the collision involving four vehicles, three being DU trucks.
“It broke the bucket and ejected two men from the bucket,” Holmes said. He said the DU workers were wearing hard hats and were harnessed in.
City records show the company advertised on the Silverado, which is visible in social media photos, is Hernandez Crawlspace Repair and Waterproofing based in Decatur. According to the Decatur business license department, Paulina Parra is the owner of the business, which opened in April 2019. She did not return calls to The Decatur Daily this week.
City records show the business address as Apt. 209 at Tri-Wood Apartments in Southeast Decatur. Nobody answered the door Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the apartment complex said she could not disclose information on how long the apartment had been occupied or even if Parra lived there.
A utility trailer in the apartment complex’s parking lot was promoting the Hernandez repair company. The company’s social media page listed two men as company contacts. Calls to one of the men went unanswered. A call to the second man was answered, but the phone was hung up 15 seconds into the call.
Heath Compton, owner of All-Star Towing and Recovery in Southwest Decatur, said Decatur police called his company the morning of Feb. 1 to tow the wrecked and abandoned Silverado off the bridge. He said it was on his lot “four or five days.”
“Police came and inspected it and a few days later the owner or an insurance company representative claimed the vehicle,” he said.
Holmes said the work on the bridge/causeway lights was being done about 5 a.m. on a Saturday because of the the lower traffic flow.
Authorities were notified of the wreck about 5:23 a.m. Later in the morning, it caused traffic coming toward Decatur to back up to the Interstate 565/Interstate 65 interchange.
“We’re depending on everybody to do their part and that includes the motorists coming through the area,” Holmes said. “We stress to everybody driving through work zones, don’t be distracted and slow down. Stay in control of your vehicle at all times. We want our guys to go home safe every night and we want the public to be safe as well.”
He said DU hasn’t had crew members injured to this degree in at least the past five years.
On April 14, 2016, an Alabama Department of Transportation worker from Athens was killed on a job site at the Interstate 65 Tennessee River bridge. Another worker from Hartselle was seriously injured.
Decatur police ask that anyone who has information on the Silverado’s driver call 256-341-4661.
