Decatur school board President Karen Duke and Vice President Donnie Lane say they won't run for reelection next year, setting up the most significant transformation of the board since 2008.
“After serious consideration, I have decided I will not seek reelection but will continue to help our students, teachers and administrators in any way possible,” said Duke, 71, who has served since 2000 and represents District 3.
Lane, 59, said he will not seek a fourth term. He represents District 5 and was first elected in 2008.
“We as a board have accomplished a lot, and the system is in good shape, but it’s time,” Lane said.
Board members Dwight Jett Jr., who represents District 4, and Peggy Baggett of District 2 said they will seek reelection.
Michele Gray King, who represents District 1 and won her first term in 2008, said she hasn’t decided whether she’ll seek another term.
Decatur board members run by district and qualifying is July 7-21. The municipal election is Aug. 25 and the new board takes office Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10. Decatur board members make $300 per month.
To run for school board, candidates must be a registered voter and live in the district they want to represent at least 90 days before the election, according to the Decatur City Clerk’s Office. The qualifying fee is $50.
With Duke and Lane deciding not to run again, Decatur will elect at least two new school board members for the first time since 2008. Neither had an opponent during the 2016 election. King and Jett were also unopposed.
Baggett, a retired DCS English teacher, ran for the first time in 2016 and defeated incumbent Joe Propst with 851 votes (63.9%) to 480 (36%).
“I am honored to have had the privilege of working with Decatur City Schools (as a board member) for the past 19 years,” said Duke, who was a classroom teacher in Morgan County and then an administrator at Decatur City until 1998.
“Our board has worked together for the good of our children, teachers and administrators.”
Duke said she expects the system to continue to thrive because of Superintendent Michael Douglas.
“With Dr. Douglas’ leadership, our system can accomplish much more for our community to make sure our students are prepared for careers they choose to pursue,” she said.
Duke and Lane did not want to release names, but said people from their districts have talked with them about seeking office.
“I’ll tell anyone running for the board not to have preconceived ideas,” Lane said. “I’ve learned that it’s good not to make any decision until I’ve heard from all the board members. It’s valuable to listen.”
Lane said one of his biggest accomplishments as a board member was helping the district obtain the unitary status that ended court oversight in the district’s desegregation order.
In a 12-page ruling in June, federal Judge David Proctor said Decatur had successfully implemented a 1970 plan to desegregate its school system and “carried its burden to show that it has achieved unitary status.”
When DCS was added in 1968 as a defendant in the Lee vs. Macon County Board of Education lawsuit, it had a segregated, or "dual" system.
Proctor’s order means that if Decatur decides to construct a new school that will change attendance zones — such as when Cedar Ridge Middle and Banks-Caddell Elementary were built — the school system can do so without getting permission from the federal courts.
Lane also mentioned that major board efforts during his tenure include the construction of two new high schools and ongoing plans to relocate the central office and to build auxiliary gymnasiums at three elementary schools.
“We captured the bond market when interest rates were at their lowest in history,” he said about the five-member school board financing the high schools. “I’m proud of this because our students and district will benefit for years to come.”
