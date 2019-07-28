After years of operating with only volunteers, Decatur's Historic Preservation Commission is one step from having a paid staff position.
The Personnel Board approved the new position and job description last week, but the City Council has final approval.
The position would be classified as a specialist with annual pay of $42,606 to $64,800. Classifying the job as a director, as requested by the commission, “would not fit into our job organization,” Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the Personnel Board last week.
The position will require a master’s degree in historic preservation, architectural history, archaeology or a closely related field, or three years of experience in historic preservation or a bachelor’s degree in these fields with five years of experience.
Sandlin said she changed the position’s duties so that it meets the Certified Local Government program requirements.
The job requirements are extensive. The person in the position will be a liaison between the city and the Historic Preservation Commission in performing work to meet the requirements of the Certified Local Government program and managing historic preservation projects and programs for the city.
The position would work closely with the Community Development, Planning, and Building Enforcement departments in enforcement of historic district regulations.
Sandlin said she also moved the proposed position into Community Development under Allen Stover so that whoever is hired could help the department write grants. The pay is on the same salary steps as a grants administrator.
John Godwin, chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, said he’s OK with the changes Sandlin made as long as the group gets some kind of city leadership.
He said the commission has been operating since its inception in the early 1980s with no staff and only a volunteer board.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we’ve had so much activity in our historic districts that everything is going to stop if we don’t do something,” Godwin said. “People are buying and fixing up our historic homes, and that’s a good thing.”
Godwin said the new position isn’t meant to replace the position held by retired Judge David Breland, who works in the Parks and Recreation Department and runs the Old State Bank, Railroad Depot museum and the Daikin Amphitheater.
The commission has been working with a part-time historic preservation specialist, Caroline Swopes, whose pay has been funded with a grant for a year and a half.
Swopes has expressed interest in the Decatur opening if it’s approved, and Godwin and others on the commission said they would like to see the city hire her for the new position.
However, state law requires the city to post the opening and accept applications for two weeks.
“I would like to think she would have a good shot at it since she’s been doing the job for a year and a half,” Godwin said.
Councilman Charles Kirby was the only council member to speak up against the creation of the position when the request was made two weeks ago. Kirby said there are 19 openings that directors said a few years ago they needed, and a historic preservation specialist was not on that list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.