The Decatur Youth Services/Cashin Wheeler Baseball League will hold a team parade at 8 a.m. Saturday to kick off the season.
This year the coed youth baseball league for ages 4 to 10 has 280 players playing on 15 teams.
The teams will line up at Cashin Wheeler Field beside the concession stand, and the parade will end at Butch Matthews Field at Grove and Cherry streets.
Starting at 9 a.m., the teams will play one-inning each at Butch Matthews Field. Regular season games will start Monday.
