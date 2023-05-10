Decatur Youth Services wants to move its offices from the Aquadome to a leased space on Central Parkway until the city builds it a new facility, arguing that the necessary replacement of an air conditioner on a building slated for demolition makes little sense.
Not all City Council members agree.
The council is considering several requests pertaining to the Aquadome that were presented at Monday’s work session. These include replacement of an air conditioner and moving Youth Services to the remaining space in the Central Parkway Southwest building that the program leases for its boxing activities.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the Aquadome has two air conditioner units on the roof with major issues. One cools and heats the recreation center’s meeting rooms while the other is over the DYS offices.
Carrier gave the city a replacement quote of $24,121 per unit, and Lake proposed replacing only the HVAC unit over the meeting rooms.
Lake said moving Youth Services would allow the city to save $24,121 by avoiding the addition of another HVAC unit over the DYS offices at the Aquadome.
Council President Jacob Ladner said DYS staff members are concerned about working in the Aquadome because of the contaminants on the property below the building.
“They also think there could be more efficiencies with putting everyone under one roof,” Ladner said.
The Aquadome sits atop a closed municipal landfill. As part of a settlement with the city, 3M Co. — which deposited industrial waste in the dump — will take ownership of the property once the city completes construction of a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park. 3M has said it plans to raze the Aquadome building and create a public park at the Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue site.
Council members disagree over the proposed DYS move and Aquadome improvements. The lease on the Central Parkway site would be temporary until the city can build a new Youth Services building on Memorial Drive Northwest. DYS asked for a $15 million facility even though only $10 million is budgeted for the project.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he is opposed to the move because of the anticipated cost and he doesn’t like improving a leased building that would only be a temporary home for DYS. The building is owned by Investment Group Inc., according to City Attorney Herman Marks.
McMasters pointed out they’ve already spent about $20,000 on upgrading the leased boxing facility when the initial estimate was only $10,000. Rent on the additional office space is $2,200 a month so the city would spend about $80,000 for 36 months, he said, not including any renovations.
“It’s going to cost the city more money and, fundamentally, I don’t like leasing property and making improvements on other people’s property,” McMasters said. “If we move the operations next door (to the boxing facility in the Central Parkway building), we can look at another $20,000-plus for renovations.”
McMasters said they might save $24,121 by not replacing the HVAC unit at the DYS Aquadome offices, “but we’re going to spend $80,000 on rent and $20,000 on building improvements so what’s the better deal?”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he’s all for the move because he doesn’t think they should spend more money on the Aquadome when 3M plans to bulldoze the facility.
“His costs-too-much stance is completely irrelevant when we’re spending so much on the Aquadome that in a few months isn’t going to be ours and will be torn down anyway,” Pepper said. “Mr. McMasters is wrong.”
Ladner said he feels the cost “is pretty negligible” when considering the tradeoffs in the expense of moving versus staying at the Aquadome.
“I just don’t see it as a big cost at all,” Ladner said. “I’ve been talking with (DYS Director) Brandon (Watkins), and he’s been asking to move to the new building. I just don’t see a reason to not let them do it.
“When you save money here and spend money there it all comes out as a wash by the end. I just don’t see it as a significant cost and it gets Brandon to where he wants to be.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said he supports the DYS proposal even though it will mean spending money on another person’s property.
“We have to spend the money either way is what I’m hearing,” Pike said. “I do trust that there are some efficiencies that DYS would gain by being under one roof and everybody together.”
Pike said the stay at either location would be the same time frame as DYS waits for its planned Northwest Decatur facility.
McMasters said he understands the DYS employees “just want out of the Aquadome,” which he thinks is a “very fair statement” even though he believes the facility is safe.
“That building has been operational since 1971 with no issues,” McMasters said. “We’ve run tests. We’ve got air monitors. We’ve got all kinds of stuff in that facility because we know more now in 2023 than our forefathers did in 1971 when they built the Aquadome on a closed city dump.”
He added that they’ve not received any complaints from the Parks and Recreation personnel who also work at the Aquadome.
Watkins could not be reached for comment.
In other Aquadome news, Lake said the pool heater “rusted through” so it’s no longer working and it can’t be refurbished.
He said lead time to get a new heater is eight weeks, so they tried to find a used replacement to rent but found out a leased heater is over $30,000.
“We decided to go ahead and order the new heater so we will have it in and working so the Aquadome will be working again in the cool weather months,” Lake said.
Lake said pool temperatures have been fluctuating between 75 and 80 degrees but generally they reach normal summer temperatures by the end of May.
“We’re looking forward to that so everybody can use the pool when it warms up,” Lake said.
The air conditioner for the pool dome is working well, he added.
