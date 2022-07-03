Nine-year-old Jariyah Chandler loves to learn. So, of the many activities at Decatur Youth Services' seven-week Camp Safe Haven, the Black history class is her favorite.
“I wanted to learn a lot of stuff so I can know it when I’m going to school. I love being in classes. I wanted to learn new stuff because I’ve never learned Black history, so I wanted to come here to learn,” Jariyah said.
This is Jariyah’s first year to attend the camp and she said she wants to come back again next year. She said she also had a music class, physical education, has gone to Point Mallard and there was a water slide set up at the camp. “We’ve had a lot of fun.”
Johnny Jones, life skills program coordinator for DYS, said the camp has taken place for over 15 years. This is the first year that it has been held at Austin Junior High School. The camp, for ages 5 to 13, started June 6 and will go through July 22. The camp is held on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Normally, Jones said, between 60 and 80 kids sign up for the camp. “We had 160 kids sign up (this summer) and we still have about another 30 to 40 on a waiting list. … This is the most we’ve ever had here at the camp.”
There are 15 staff supervising the children every day plus 12 to 15 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, who are part of the DYS summer youth employment program. The cost is $25 per week. If there are multiple siblings, there is a charge for the first two children then the third is free.
“It gives the kids something to do during the summertime, keeps them out of trouble. Gives them fun activities to do, and we take them on field trips so it gets them out into the city as well. Some kids aren’t able to (do that on their own),” Jones said.
The daily classes that the kids rotate through are math, reading, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), Black history, character building, leadership, music and movement, and physical education.
DYS also has organizations such as 4-H, First Priority, Girl Scouts and Cook’s Pest Control that come to the camp to teach the kids. Asa Taylor, education program coordinator for DYS, said they try to make things fun and educational.
“It’s pretty much an educational place that’s safe at a decent price. A lot of these kids can’t afford to go to regular camp that’s $300 and $400 a month,” Taylor said. “A lot of kids that we cater to haven’t been to Upsurge (trampoline park), haven’t been to Point Mallard, haven’t been to these places, so we take them.”
Taylor said most of the kids are at-risk youths, so camp organizers want to provide them with a safe haven.
Zayln Taylor, a 10-year-old from Decatur, is attending the camp for the second year in a row. Zayln said his favorite part was a science experiment they did in STEM class.
“We had baking soda and we had vinegar, and we put the baking soda in the balloon,” Zayln said. “It exploded with foam.”
Jayden Jones, a 10-year-old from Hartselle, is also at the camp for the second year in a row.
Jayden said his favorite activities at the camp are playing basketball, baseball, dodge ball and football. On reflection, he had another favorite: “My favorite part is where we go to Point Mallard and then we eat snacks and then we go back in the pool.”
Both boys are eager to come back again next year. “It’s the best,” Jayden said.
