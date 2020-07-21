Nobody was injured but a vehicle was struck by at least one bullet Monday afternoon in the third shooting at East Acres housing complex since July 4, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the department received a call at 5:29 p.m. Monday that a shooting was in process in the 1800 block of Martin Street Southeast. The initial report said a person had been grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital for treatment. “That report was inaccurate,” Long said. “Nobody was hurt, and there have been no arrests. We are continuing to investigate.”
The shooting occurred one block south from incidents on July 4 and Friday on Locust Street Southeast. On Friday morning, a male sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the 1800 block of Locust Street, about 100 yards from where 16-year-old Amari Elijah Deloney was fatally shot July 4. Decatur police have made arrests in both cases.
Long said the injured male was in stable condition in a local hospital.
Police arrested Storm Densezil Williams, 27, and charged him with second-degree assault in connection with the Friday incident. Court records list his address as 1804 Locust St. S.E. He remains in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000, according to court records Tuesday morning.
Police charged Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, 3110 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, with capital murder in Deloney’s death. He remains in Morgan County Jail. No bail is offered to capital murder defendants.
