Eastbound traffic on Alabama 20 at Woodall Road Southwest in Decatur has been closed due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling steel, according to Decatur police. No injuries reported.
Police ask that drivers find an alternate route at this time as crews work to clear the road.
