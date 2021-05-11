Eastwood Elementary Principal Elizabeth Hales is retiring, effective June 30.
Hales’ retirement was part of the personnel agenda approved today by the Decatur school board.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said at the board meeting that Hales has served with Decatur City Schools for 28 years. The school board in June 2017 approved Hales’ transfer from Austinville Elementary to Eastwood as principal.
