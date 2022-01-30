Students at Eastwood Elementary wanted to do something special for their community, but they surprised the school's administration when they collected 530 boxes of cereal in a week for Decatur's Committee on Church Cooperation.
Principal Luke Bergeson said the original goal was around 300.
“I didn’t think we’d come close,” said Bergeson. “But they stepped it up. We have just a very supportive community and group of students.”
First grade teacher Jessica Grantland organized a Friday event where all 530 boxes of cereal were placed along the hallways of the school and she tipped them over so they all fell like dominoes.
Students lined the walls cheering Grantland on as she played dominoes with the cereal boxes.
“A month ago, we saw this video on Instagram,” Grantland said. “So we waited until we got back from virtual learning to (participate).”
Grantland said students started collecting the boxes on Monday, the first day back after spending the previous week learning remotely.
“It only took us five days to collect the 530 boxes,” Grantland said.
Bergeson said the school has about 230 students and almost all of them participated in the effort.
Ashley Boyd, executive director for the nonprofit CCC, said the Eastwood students’ donations came at just the right time.
“We were down to our last few boxes of cereal,” Boyd said. “On an average week, we’ll usually have about 30 families that come in, so we go through a lot of cereal.”
Boyd said a food item as simple as cereal can feed families for days.
“Having cereal is an easy meal that the working parent can carry home to their child, and they can stretch it pretty far,” Boyd said. “A lot of the population that we serve have school-age children, so a lot of that cereal might go back to kids in the classroom they didn’t know that needed it.”
Grantland has been teaching at Eastwood for 10 years and has led several fundraising efforts in the past.
“We try to do two or three (fundraisers) every school year,” Grantland said. “The (CCC staff members) help so many families a year in Morgan County, so we usually donate to them when we have fundraisers.”
Grantland said each class at Eastwood was very competitive when raising the amount of cereal boxes just like they are in academics and sports.
“As much as they were competing to see which class would raise the most (cereal boxes), they were serving a greater cause as well,” Grantland said.
Grantland said they will drop off the cereal boxes at the CCC on Monday.
Bergeson said this has been the biggest fundraiser this school year and he hopes to make it an annual event.
“Next year, I hope we raise more than 530 boxes,” Bergeson said.
