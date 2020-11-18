Inspired by relatives who were educators and nudged by a family friend to run for office, Michele Gray King began serving on the Decatur school board in 2008.
She now holds its most influential position.
She was selected unanimously as the board's first Black president last week and was already the first Black female to serve on the board, but she sees herself as an advocate for students of every race.
"I don’t want to be judged by the color of my skin. I want to be judged by the content of my character and by my qualifications,” she said.
“I think education is the key to success. It’s your road map to going anywhere that you want to go."
King, 62, said keeping students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic is her chief concern as she begins her fourth term on the board.
“Aside from COVID and keeping everyone in our system safe, my main priority would be to continue the projects that we have started, continue the path forward that we are already headed toward, just making sure that every child has the education that (they deserve).”
“We had two Black board members before me, Mr. Collis Stevenson and Mr. Tommy Sykes, and I’m the first Black female to be elected and to serve on the school board, and now to serve as president, and yes, it is meaningful,” she said.
Former Decatur City Schools board president Karen Duke, who did not run for reelection after 20 years on the board, described King as a hardworking board member who always comes to meetings prepared and ready to ask lots of questions.
“I worked with Michele for 12 years and I came to respect her and her husband, Guy, quickly. Their values were my values — faith, family, community. I was honored to serve with Michele and always wanted to hear her opinion and her questions,” Duke said. “I considered her a valued asset of our five-member team. She will be an excellent president and leader of the Decatur City Schools Board of Education.”
King said it's important to her to understand the details of every school-related policy, law or idea that is discussed at meetings.
“I didn’t just want to be on the board, I wanted to know everything,” King said. “All of the laws and everything else … and I’m honored that I was elected to serve as the president.”
Superintendent Michael Douglas, who is the fifth superintendent King has worked with and the fourth the board has hired since King has been a member, said King has been a source of support in his role as superintendent.
“She asks the right questions and promotes the entire district. Mrs. King values fairness and consistency and advocates for all students,” Douglas said.
Family of educators
King said her involvement in education stems from being raised by educators.
“I’ve been around educators all my life,” King said. “My great aunt (Emma Kate Gray), who was more or less like my grandmother, … was in education. She was what you call a Jeanes Supervisor,” King said.
Jeanes Supervisors were African American teachers who taught in rural Southern schools from 1908 to 1968, funded by Philadelphia philanthropist Anna Jeanes.
King said Gray managed all of the Black schools in the Limestone County Schools system prior to desegregation, and after desegregation she served as the curriculum supervisor for the Limestone County Schools system.
King’s work in education was also inspired by other relatives, including her cousins, former Decatur City Schools principal Cheryl Bowman and retired Decatur educators Etta Freeman and Annie Ruth Harris.
Initially an education major, King ended up graduating from Faulkner University with a degree in business administration because the company she worked for at the time paid for her tuition, so long as she majored in something related to business. She has now worked in business for 28 years, and for the past 16 years as a procurement administrator for MBDA Inc. in Huntsville.
Prior to receiving her bachelor’s degree from Faulkner, King earned her associate’s degree at Calhoun Community College. A product of Decatur City Schools, she graduated from Decatur High in 1976, and attended Cherry Street Elementary, Lakeside Junior High, Decatur Junior High and Oak Park Middle.
Advocate for education
“I’m just an advocate for education. ... Coming from a family of educators, we were taught that you just need a good education. I never pursued a higher degree beyond getting my bachelor’s degree, but I have a certification in procurement and acquisition management from (the University of Alabama at Huntsville),” King said.
King said she was first persuaded to run for the school board by a close family friend, Harold Sharpley.
“Harold inspired me, actually pressured me into doing it when Tommy Sykes decided he wasn’t going to run for school board anymore,” King said. “Harold Sharpley was very instrumental and I had a lot of support from the community … to seek the seat.”
King said education has changed a lot since she first started on the school board 12 years ago.
“I have seen a number of different programs within education. The most controversial thing in the very beginning was DCS had applied for unitary status,” King said. Unitary status, which a federal court awarded to DCS last year, is achieved when a school system is determined to have eliminated the remnants of segregation and no longer requires federal oversight.
“Education changes so much,” she said.
But no matter the changes that have come to Decatur City Schools over the years, King said ensuring a quality education and safety for each student has always been her top priority.
King will work alongside the board’s vice president, Peggy Baggett of District 2, who was first elected to the school board in 2016, District 4’s Dwight Jett, who nominated King to serve as president and was first elected to the board in 2000, and board newcomers Doug Bachuss (District 3) and Jason Palmer (District 5).
King said although she represents District 1 and is grateful to District 1 residents for electing her, she advocates for and serves every student and family districtwide.
Community involvement
In addition to working full time and serving on the school board, King is an active member of Garner Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, where she directs the Board of Christian Education and serves as pianist.
She also serves as the grand district deputy for District 15 of Mizpah Grand Chapter Order Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliated; she’s a member of the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; and enjoys spending time with her family, including her husband Guy, daughter Mallory, and granddaughter, Karstyn.
King said she spends her spare time playing the piano, and this year she has been gardening, walking 2 to 3 miles per day and chatting with friends and church members.
“This year actually we raised a … small garden, so I’ve done some canning and some freezing,” she said. “And I love visiting with older, seasoned people. There's so much wisdom to gain just by talking to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.