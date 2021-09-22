The Alabama State Board of Education last month banned the teaching of critical race theory, but state and local officials say it has never been taught and there were no plans to teach it.
“It is not being taught in Alabama schools, it has never been taught in Alabama schools, and there was never anyone trying to make it a point to teach it in Alabama schools,” said Michael Sibley, director of communications at the Alabama State Department of Education.
Sibley said the pushback against critical race theory began in other states and the board resolution banning it was a preemptive move by the board in case the theory worked its way into future curricula.
Critical race theory is an academic framework used to analyze the impact of race on U.S. laws, society and culture. It began as legal scholars sought to understand the persistence of racial discrimination after the civil rights movement.
The board's resolution, titled "The preservation of intellectual freedom and non-discrimination in Alabama's public schools," bans "concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex.”
The resolution prohibits teaching anything in K-12 public schools that would “indoctrinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”
Kari Frederickson, a history professor at the University of Alabama, said that while her department does not teach critical race theory, she and her fellow educators have always covered themes from the theory.
“We look at how racism and its various structures that uphold it have impacted American history and we’ve been doing that for decades,” Frederickson said.
Frederickson said the resolution would not influence or alter the way she teaches subject matters such as Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, and the civil rights movement.
Fredrickson said the State Board of Education's passage of the resolution was entirely political.
“This is not any attempt to have a legitimate debate on American history, it is simply a political tool,” said Frederickson. “We are a nation that is horribly divided. At the core of many of these divisions is race, and this is simply a political tool to rile up voters.”
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said the theory has never been taught in Decatur schools and that the board’s resolution will not impact them.
“Nothing that the state board did should change what my teachers have always taught,” Douglas said.
The board also adopted an administrative rule that would allow disciplinary action to be taken against teachers who violate the policy, although any such discipline is left up to local school boards.
The Alabama history textbook that is currently the standard in fourth grade classrooms, “Alabama Our Beautiful Home,” dedicates a chapter to the civil rights movement.
The 24-page chapter covers topics such as segregation, racial violence, the Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education, the activism of Martin Luther King Jr., and ends with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The textbook includes no reference to "critical race theory."
