Athens Utilities has begun moving electrical lines and poles to clear the way for a planned Alabama 20 overpass, but construction on the roughly $18.3 million project likely won’t begin until March, a Decatur official said Tuesday.
The project also faces complications from lawsuits seeking to block the project filed in both Limestone County Circuit Court and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
The project just west of Interstates 65 and 565 in Decatur-annexed Limestone County is funded primarily by a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant. The city of Decatur is paying the remaining cost.
Carl Prewitt, Decatur’s city engineer, on Tuesday said contractor Reed Contracting Service can begin work when it decides to do so, but it will need to send the city a notice to proceed.
“We will likely push the notice to proceed to March because January and February really aren’t conducive to construction,” Prewitt said.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved Decatur Utilities’ request to make $482,788 in improvements as part of the relocation of water and sewer mains at the planned overpass.
DU Water/Wastewater Manager Jimmy Evans said the utility plans to replace 4,500 feet of 6-inch water mains with 12- and 16-inch pipes.
The utility is also adding an 83-foot extension to the gravity sewer main for future expansion and growth, Evans said.
Prewitt said the DU improvements would occur at the same time that Reed begins construction.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the Chevron gas station at the overpass site has closed as planned ahead of project construction. Apple Lane Farms General Manager Micah Smith said he expects the restaurant will close in the middle of January, remove equipment by an end-of-month deadline and reopen on Beltline Road Southwest near Honda of Decatur in early spring.
The Apple Lane Farms and Chevron buildings and an old RaceTrac building will be demolished as part of Reed’s contract, Prewitt said.
As the city moves forward with the project, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise held a pre-Christmas motion hearing on multiple lawsuits filed against Decatur over condemnation of rights of way for the overpass project.
The city is seeking four parcels as rights of way for the overpass. Three of the landowners claimed they weren't offered enough for the properties by the city, and an appraisal commission was appointed by Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof. One of the three landowners also is arguing the government has no right to take the property.
The city offered $326,140 for Fennel-Noble Trust’s 1.39 acres and the appraisal commission valued the property at $500,000. The city offered $319,764 for RaceTrac’s 2.33 acres, and it was valued at $600,000 by the appraisal commission.
The Elizabeth Marie Garrett Trust is losing 24.53 acres on the north side of Alabama 20, and its trustees are putting up the biggest fight with lawsuits in county and federal courts. The appraisal commission valued the 24.53 acres at $2.5 million, a $1.47 million increase over the city’s offer for the land, which is part of the trust's 200 acres on the north side Alabama 20 and at the corner of Bibb-Garrett Road.
John Eyster, a co-trustee along with Lawrence Weaver of the Garrett trust, has said the 24.53 acres are worth more than $10 million.
A fourth property owner is not involved in the county lawsuit. The city and Sam Frazier, who controls the Mitchell-Frazier Farms Limited Partnership, agreed the city will pay $574,000 for the partnership's 11 acres.
Eyster said the city is taking a big gamble in starting the project before the lawsuits are settled.
The city would have to pay any additional funds if the judge rules against it, and that could mean millions of dollars, Eyster said.
“It seems irresponsible to move forward (with the overpass), especially with the (coronavirus) pandemic” that’s hurting the city, state and nation financially, Eyster said.
The Garrett Trust is also challenging the city in federal court, although there’s been little movement in this case from the court.
The two sides’ main disagreement in federal court is whether the project is in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. The Garrett Trust argued in pleadings that the $14.2 million BUILD grant is invalid due to violations of the environmental law. The city disputes the law was violated, but argues that even if it was and the BUILD grant were to be rescinded, that would not provide a legal basis for the court to block the project.
"Thus, although invalidating the (Federal Highway Agency's) action could prevent the City from receiving the grant, it would do nothing to prevent the City from moving forward with its roadway project without that grant, nor from pursuing condemnation of the property in question," the city argued in a brief filed last month.
Eyster’s side claims required environmental studies have not been done, especially with its location near Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
“If the city is subject to NEPA, they risk losing the entire BUILD grant and then the city would have to pay for the entire project,” Eyster said.
Marks said they will let the courts decide whether the city is correct in what it has offered the three landowners and the disagreement over the environmental study.
