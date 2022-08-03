Cameron Elliott 2022
Buy Now

Cameron Elliott leaves the courtroom at Monday's arraignment at the Morgan County Courthouse. Elliott is charged with three counts of capital murder involving the death of an 8-month-old girl in February 2021. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

A Decatur man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 8-month-old daughter in 2021 entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment in Morgan County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.