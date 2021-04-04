Athens’ Monica Garth made the drive to Decatur with her cousin to try out the cuisine at Food Truck Friday and liked what she found.
“The food is very tasty, and this is a real lovely place,” said Garth, 37, as she ate an order of “loaded fries” from the Get Loaded truck parked on the pedestrian mall between the Old State Bank and Founders Park. “I’ll be back, and next time I’ll bring my lawn chair and sit out in the park. The food and atmosphere here will continue to draw a crowd.”
The city's second Food Truck Friday attracted about 250 people despite chilly and breezy conditions, and nearby stores said they benefited from an uptick in customer traffic. Workers on the trucks served food from about 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A new city ordinance approved in February followed by the designation of three downtown public locations for food trucks enabled Get Loaded and two other trucks to use the Old State Bank venue.
Paul and Elizabeth Martin of Decatur snacked on Donkey Kong and Master Chief burgers from the Level Up Burgers truck and said they enjoyed the newly enabled dining option.
“We realized we’ve got to get out and support it if we want to have them continue this event,” Paul Martin said. He called Friday’s venue “the perfect spot.”
“I’d like to see more trucks. Today’s turnout appears pretty good, though,” he said. “I think increasing the frequency would help attract more trucks and people.”
Elizabeth Martin said they enjoyed hot dogs at the city’s first Food Truck Friday last month.
“There’s more here today and we’ll be planning to come back. We don’t count calories on Food Truck Fridays.”
Decatur’s Allison Smith was enjoying some “loaded fries” on her lunch break.
“The food might be a little more expensive than fast food, but it’s a great option for Decatur,” she said.
In addition to Level Up Burgers and Get Loaded, both of Huntsville, Decatur vendor Just Wing It also participated Friday.
Travis Chapman, Just Wing It owner, said he sold 91 orders Friday.
“I’ll take 91 orders every day,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next one.
"When I woke up this morning and saw it might be a chilly day, I was a little worried. I was surprised at the turnout. The only thing we ran out of was ketchup.”
The Get Loaded road crew reported more than 150 orders.
“Stuffed potatoes sold very well,” said owner Mickey Williams. “Anytime we sell more than 50 we’re happy. This is a good event. We’ll be back.”
Level Up Burgers managing partner Andrew Stickler said his staff sold about 100 orders. “I was prepared for 200. I plan for a high volume on events like this one, but I am happy with the number of orders today,” he said.
Nearby business operators also seemed pleased.
Andy Dye, owner of 810 Antiques, said the downtown merchants make it a group effort to support the food trucks.
“We as merchants helped pull the food trucks in,” he said. “We’re promoting the food trucks on our social media pages, and we’ll be having sidewalk sales the Saturday following the Food Truck Fridays. It’s a great way to bring more business downtown.”
Two doors away, Cinda Wales, the clerk at Bank Street Art and Antiques, called the food trucks a “huge benefit” for the merchants.
“We’re very happy the trucks are here,” she said. “Our foot traffic is up 10-to-20% because of trucks.”
Cloud 9 children’s store sales associate Elizabeth McMahan echoed the others.
“We’re seeing a lot more people in here and walking by,” she said. “They may not stop in here today, but they might return when they need to buy something for young children.”
Earlier this year, the City Council approved food trucks operating near the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, Alabama Center for the Arts and the Old State Bank.
The ordinance said each food truck would need Planning Department approval to park at any of the three locations. Food truck owners still have to buy business licenses. They also must get Health Department approval and submit to its inspections for food ratings.
A food truck can locate on private property with approval from the owner and the city under the ordinance changes approved by the council.
On Friday, Jacob Ladner, council president, said the food trucks also can sell at city parks and facilities like Wilson Morgan Park, Jack Allen Recreation Complex, Point Mallard Park and Ingalls Harbor with permission from the Parks and Recreation Department.
Ladner said he thinks about six food trucks could suitably sell at the Old State Bank venue in the future.
