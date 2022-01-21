Developer Danny Hill is planning a second phase of the Princeton Place subdivision in Southwest Decatur, and his engineer said the development plans will help drainage problems that have been a source of complaints for some neighboring residents.
The Planning Commission this week approved Hill Development Co.’s preliminary plat to build 10 homes on 20 acres as a second phase just east of Queenston Court Southwest and west of Covington Lane.
The subdivision is between Austin High and Old Moulton Road. It is zoned R-3, residential-3, which allows the minimum of 7,000-square-foot lots.
At the commission meeting Tuesday, Wally Ward, of Queenston Court, said his and his neighbor’s yards flood every time there’s a heavy rain, and the flooding seems to be occurring more often lately.
“When I built my house, my lot was level,” Ward said. “Now it has a trench."
Jess Montegudo, president of the Deerfoot Homeowners Association, said the water “flows out of the ditch at Austin High School and a ton of water hits Princeton Place.”
About 6 inches of water often stands at the entrance of Deerfoot Way following a heavy rain, Montegudo added.
Queenston resident Savoris Smith said a pond floods and water fills in his backyard right up to the back door of his home.
Richard Humphrey, an engineer with Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., said the previous phase was stubbed out for storm drainage to the east. The water currently runs down Hawthorne Drive and discharges into a drainage retention basin on the north end of Queenston.
Humphrey said they plan to extend a double-run storm pipe that comes from under Hawthorne Drive and runs between Queenston Court and the second phase of Princeton Place. There are no plans to fill in the retention basin, he added.
“Right now, there’s a little bit of a ditch that runs behind Queenston Court but it’s not much,” Humphrey said. “It’s a grass-lined ditch that’s extremely flat and not very well maintained. We’re planning to extend the drainage pipe and the ditch will have a concrete flume so that it will drain.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the city knows there are flooding problems in this area. Earlier this month, the City Council hired an appraisal company to help the city acquire easements as the start to plans to spend about $500,000 to address some of the flooding problems at Princeton Place.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said when the council made the hire that the project will start just north of Rockingham Lane, go under Hawthorne Drive, and run north between Shady Grove Lane and Stockton Lane (in Princeton Place) toward Old Moulton Road.
The ditch then turns east before it gets to Shady Grove Church, shifts north again and goes to a culvert at Old Moulton Road. The culvert goes under the road to Red Sunset Drive, but Prewitt said the project will not go to the north side of Old Moulton Road.
Also this week, the Planning Commission approved a layout plat for a third addition with 35 planned homes in the Foxwood subdivision on 9.8 acres north of Kiowa Trail and west of Ruby Point Drive in Southeast Decatur, near Burningtree Drive. The subdivision is zoned R-3.
City Planner Lee Terry said a point of information added to this item is the city would like for developer Arthur Steber to consider continuing Foxwood Drive to the north instead of turning it west so as to provide another future connection to Ben Poole Road.
Lawrence asked if this should be a stipulation instead of a suggestion. He pointed out that other new subdivisions like the developments off Old River Road include road stubs for future growth.
However, Terry said he doesn’t feel there’s a need to require this change.
“The Planning Department recommended he look at this option but we don’t feel it rose to the level that we should make it a condition as long as there’s two roads already continuing to the north in the plans,” Terry said.
Terry said the city eventually wants to see connections to Ben Poole Road if the area continues to grow. This would likely occur if the property just to the north of this new Foxwood addition is developed, he said.
