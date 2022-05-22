Flooding on Upper River Road, an increasingly important route in Southeast Decatur, is not being caused by a retention pond in a new subdivision there, a local engineer said last week, but by an undersized culvert.
In their fight against new developments along Upper River Road, some residents in the area during recent Planning Commission and City Council meetings blamed the Old River Manor retention pond, located on the west end of the subdivision, for March 10-11 flooding that forced Morgan County to close Upper River Road. The road runs from Alabama 67 in Decatur east past several new subdivisions, through Priceville and across the county.
The residents blamed the retention pond for water overflowing Upper River Road as part of their argument against more development in the area.
But Richard Humphrey, of Pugh Wright McAnally, told the city’s technical review committee last week that a three-barrel corrugated metal culvert under Upper River Road is too small to handle the water when the creek overflows, causing flooding on Upper River Road.
The creek’s water levels rose as high as 4 to 5 feet from heavy rains, he said.
Humphrey presented a final plat for a second phase of Old River Manor. Developer Davidson Homes plans to add 16 more homes to the subdivision on 4.6 acres on the east end of Lisa Lane Southeast, which connects to Upper River Road.
The Planning Commission will vote on approval of the final plat on Tuesday. Approval would allow construction on the new phase to begin. Davidson quickly sold the 19 homes in phase 1 of the new subdivision. When complete, plans call for the subdivision to have 67 single-family homes and 39 town homes.
The creek, which doesn’t have a name, runs under Interstate 65 and Deere Road, under Old River Road and across the property where the Villarreal apartments development is planned, immediately east of Hickory Hills subdivision. It then runs through the culvert beneath Upper River Road before ending at Flint Creek.
Tom Polk, development services manager of the city’s Building Department, said the area around the creek was designated in an Aug. 16, 2018, flood insurance rate map as a Class A flood zone by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“A large part of this footprint is a new flood hazard area,” Polk said.
Polk said developers and contractors have to make revisions to their site plans if an area is designated as a flood plain.
For example, Polk said River Road Estates, a new subdivision adjacent to Old River Manor, had to bring in fill dirt in some portions of the development to lift the property so the area is no longer in a flood plain.
Humphrey said that, when his engineering firm planned the subdivision for brothers Charles and David Morris after annexing the property into Decatur in 2019, the retention pond “was created during construction to handle 100% of the water when we do all of the phases” for the subdivision. The Morris brothers later sold the development to Davidson.
City Planner Lee Terry said new developments must handle the water flow that exists on the property and they can’t add to any flooding problems on surrounding properties.
Terry said new developments are allowed to improve water flow issues but they can’t make them worse.
The City Council recently hired an engineering firm to plan for upgrading Upper River Road. These upgrades include realigning the Upper River Road intersection with Alabama 67 and possibly adding a roundabout at Upper River's intersection with Old River Road.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said he's studying the flooding problem and whether the culvert under Upper River Road needs to be replaced. He said he's concerned that putting in a larger culvert could just move the flooding problem to another location.
"I'm not a fan of doing something to solve one problem only to create another problem," Prewitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.