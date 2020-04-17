One of Decatur’s longest-running free tutoring programs will soon have a new, bigger location.
Decatur Youth Enrichment plans to move into the former Eva Sterrs Boys and Girls Club on Vine Street Northwest after it is renovated.
The City Council will consider awarding the renovation contract Monday to E-Tech Construction for its low bid of $292,214. Three companies submitted bids. Council meets at 10 a.m. in its chambers at City Hall.
Allen Stover, city Community Development supervisor, said the renovations will be funded with federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The CDBG program funds projects in low-income areas.
“E-Tech is ready to get started as soon as the bid is awarded,” Stover told the City Council at a work session this week.
Maxine Ellison began Decatur Youth Enrichment 35 years ago while she was still teaching in Decatur City Schools. The program has been in a building on Adams Drive Northwest for most of that time.
However, the building is owned by the Decatur Housing Authority as part of a senior housing project. Councilman Billy Jackson said Housing and Urban Development wanted the authority to use the Adams Drive building for senior adult activities so they asked Youth Enrichment to find a new location.
“They weren’t in a hurry to get them out,” Jackson said. “And we’ve been working about six years to find Mrs. Ellison a new place.”
Ellison said her program can tutor about 20 students a year, plus it has a music program on Mondays that attracts more students. She and her volunteers mainly tutor elementary students, although they will tutor middle school and high school students who have been in her program for a long time.
“We had a waiting list and, at times, we’re very overcrowded,” she said.
The new location will be roughly 2,800 square feet. Jackson said it’s about twice as big as the Adams Drive building. The Eva Sterrs building includes a large common area, two smaller rooms, a small kitchen in which meals can be prepared, and restrooms.
Jackson said the new building will be a better fit for her program because it can help her control the students more easily and separate any that might need to focus on the aid they’re getting.
“Mrs. Ellison is a disciplinarian, and I like that,” Jackson said. “But it’s hard when you have 20 kids sitting almost on top of each other and kids will be kids.”
The program is suspended while school buildings are closed under coronavirus pandemic restrictions. When the four-day-a-week program restarts in the fall, Ellison said she would like to add more children but it will depend on how many adult volunteers she gets.
“People are already calling to ask if their child can get into the program,” Ellison said. “The children who are already in the program get first priority, and I’m not sure how many we will accept in the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.