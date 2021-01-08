A man who escaped from Decatur police on Tuesday and a woman believed to have helped in the escape were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Decatur police on Friday.
Mario D. Kellogg, 43, 408 11th Ave. S.W., Decatur and Brittany Diane Orr, no age or address given, were recaptured in the city. Decatur police did not say where or how the two were apprehended.
Kellogg was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting in December that injured a bystander and a dog. While en route to be examined at the hospital for a preexisting condition later that afternoon, he escaped. Police obtained a warrant for Orr’s arrest for assisting in his escape.
Kellogg is charged with first-degree assault, animal cruelty and third-degree escape. He is held at the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,300.
Orr is charged with third-degree escape. She was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
