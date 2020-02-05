The sprawling real estate holdings of the late Ann Terry Mayfield, much of it inherited from her father Joe E. Terry, could eventually benefit animal shelters and animals in Morgan County.
An ongoing lawsuit brought by Mayfield’s relatives will determine whether a trust she set up in her will benefiting animals is valid.
“The Mayfields were very, very simple people, very humble people, but they loved their animals and they wanted the best for them,” said Dr. Steve Osborne of Osborne Animal Clinic, who cared for Mayfield’s pets for many years. “I’m not surprised that this is something she would have wanted to do.” Osborne is also chairman of the Decatur Animal Services Advisory Board.
Mayfield died in 2017. Her father died in 1998.
Mayfield’s will, which she signed in 2013, specifically disinherits some family members. It then sets up two separate trusts, each including half of her estate. The first trust is for the benefit of her husband, Robert Earl Mayfield, who died July 3. The second trust in Ann Mayfield’s will is the one that could have dramatic consequences for animals.
By its terms, this trust is “to be used solely for the maintenance, care and treatment of animals. No part of said sums shall be used for experiments on animals.”
It leaves decisions on how this trust should be distributed up to her trustees, Decatur lawyers Ken Shelton Jr. and Greg Shelton, who are among the defendants in the lawsuit.
“At least some of it would benefit local organizations,” Ken Shelton Jr. said Tuesday. “It’s probably going to go to multiple agencies, but certainly some would be local. The Decatur Animal Shelter, the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, those are the obvious ones. Beyond that I don’t know.”
He cautioned, however, that the Morgan County Circuit Court will make the ultimate determination of whether the trust Mayfield intended to set up is valid.
Another unknown, he said, is the value of her estate.
An auction last month of some of the land in Mayfield’s estate brought in $1.1 million. Another one in May brought in $486,100. Before her death, a court-ordered sale of U.S. 31 property in her deceased father's estate brought in $1.6 million, a portion of which went to Ann Mayfield.
Much of the property in Mayfield’s estate and that of her father, however, has not been sold.
“The exact value of the estate depends on those sales, on the stock market and on future sales,” Shelton said. “She has property in Mississippi and Lawrence and Limestone counties. All of that is going to have to be sold. There are some properties that still have to be sold, especially in her father’s estate, and she gets part of her father’s estate.”
Mayfield was good at managing her money, Shelton said.
“She was a very prudent investor. She knew what she was doing. I don’t know the value (of her estate) at this point, and I don’t think anybody knows,” Shelton said. “But I know she had an affinity for animals, and that was her intent in the will. She was always taking in strays. Hopefully we’re beginning to wind down to the point we can make some distributions.”
The original lawsuit challenging the trust was filed in 2018 by Ann Mayfield’s husband. Last week, Courtney Mayfield Witt, personal representative of his estate, filed a motion to be substituted as plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the trust. Ann Mayfield’s will names Witt and another daughter and directs that “neither … take any part of my estate.”
Brian Lundberg, director of Decatur Animal Services, said a major bequest could have dramatic benefits for the shelter and the animals it cares for. He listed several projects, ranging from shelter maintenance to upgrades to subsidized spaying and neutering of pets for low-income pet owners.
“It would directly impact the facility, the staff and the animals,” Lundberg said. “In turn, it would directly affect not only the animals but the community, too. You’d be amazed at how much this community has an affinity for the welfare of animals.”
Osborne predicted that, if they win the case, the trustees will become quite popular among pet advocates.
“There’s going to be a long line of people saying ‘Me, me, me.’ That’s going to be the big problem, is deciding how to administer that money and get the best bang for the buck,” Osborne said. “It can be spread out to all kinds of people who think they need it and think they’re doing good things. The solid player in this, though, is Decatur Animal Services. But there will be a stampede of people saying, ‘Help me, help me, I do wonderful things, I just need me some money.’ It’s going to look like the Oklahoma land rush.”
Osborne said he has no doubt Ann Mayfield would have wanted her estate to benefit animals, and that there is a profound need for more funding locally.
“They were people that didn’t have a lot of pretense about them. You wouldn’t think they had anything, and I know a lot of it came from Joe Terry,” Osborne said. “The Mayfields had a great love for their animals and I’m sure realized there was a great need. Their animals were a big part of their life.”
He said wealthy people are not always great pet owners, because other priorities crowd out caring for their animals. That wasn’t the case with Ann Mayfield, he said.
“You take somebody who has very little in their lives, that live with their animals, and their animals are their total existence. That’s the way the Mayfields were,” Osborne said. “They had a very close relationship with their pets, and I can see them doing this type of thing to help other animals.”
