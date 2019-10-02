The fourth annual Etta Freeman Fall Festival will bring free food, games, a cake walk, bouncy house and entertainment to Northwest Decatur on Oct. 17.
Organized by Decatur Youth Services, the festival will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, 902 Sixth St. N.W.
The festival honors community activist and educator Etta Freeman. A graduate of Decatur Negro High School and Alabama A&M University, Freeman taught 57 years at Moulton's Rosenwald School and Decatur's Cherry Street Elementary School. For more information, call 256-341-4690.
