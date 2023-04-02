A “one rec center town,” a Point Mallard lodge, conversion of the ice complex building into an event center and more changes could result from an ongoing evaluation of Decatur recreation facilities, city officials said.
The city is planning to spend $55 million on improvements to Wilson Morgan Park — including building a new recreation center — and building a Southwest Decatur ballfield complex. Meanwhile, city officials are also looking at the future of the existing rec centers, Point Mallard Park and its ice complex.
The council plans to use $42 million from a 3M settlement related to industrial contamination on the recreation projects and then go to the bond market for the remaining funds.
City officials were in New York recently to talk with credit rating companies as a prelude to seeking the next bond. Mayor Tab Bowling on March 17, before flying home, said this bond could be as much as $35 million.
The 3M settlement was approved in late 2021, and it includes the company taking possession of and demolishing the Aquadome Recreation Center, which sits above a closed municipal dump that received 3M waste, after the new Wilson Morgan recreation center is complete. The Aquadome fields are also closed so the city is building an eight-field ballfield complex on Modaus Road Southwest between Austin High School and Jack Allen Sports Complex.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the city is taking advantage of this transition period to do an overall review. The city recently did a review of Wilson Morgan Park as part of the planning for the rec center. Work on a new Point Mallard master plan is also underway.
“The biggest thing is we have the opportunity to look at how everything can work together from fields to courts to facilities,” Lake said. “We want to use this process to make sure we are offering recreation opportunities across our city that can meet current and future needs.”
One rec center
During a speech to the Kiwanis Club of Decatur in July 2021, council President Jacob Ladner was the first to bring up the idea of having only one recreation center in the city.
Ladner said last week he still feels this is the best route for Decatur.
“I’ve always been a proponent of the one rec center idea, and I hope we’re moving that way,” Ladner said. “Going to one rec center makes complete sense because of the investment we’re putting into Wilson Morgan.”
Ladner said the council needs to have a conversation about the future of all of the recreation facilities.
“I think we will end up with different pockets of recreation across the city,” Ladner said. “I support continuing to invest in Parks and Recreation facilities to keep them updated.”
Bowling said things are different today than when the rec centers were originally built. Carrie Matthews was built in 1969 and T.C. Almon opened a year later, while Fort Decatur became a recreation center in the late 1970s.
Bowling said a large number of private fitness centers have opened in the city in recent years and many of the city’s churches have gymnasiums.
The mayor said moving to operating only one large recreation center would allow the city “to reduce our expenses and offer more hours."
“This makes offering a rec center service at one facility seem like a great plan,” Bowling said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the size of the new Wilson Morgan rec center and its amenities could support the whole city. He added that “a lot of our rec centers are at the end of their life span. We need to make a decision then about what to do with them.”
Pike and Councilman Carlton McMasters said they would like to see the usage numbers of each rec center to decide whether they are worth keeping open.
“The only reason (we would) go to one rec center is because people aren’t using the other centers,” McMasters said. “If Fort Decatur is being heavily used, I don’t know if I support shutting it down.”
With T.C. Almon located in Point Mallard Park, McMasters said he wants to see the new master plan for the park before he decides its future.
Jackson said he “would never support” going to a one rec center plan. He said the idea comes from a “small-town mentality,” and this kind of mentality is why Decatur isn’t growing.
“We always talk about non-existent growth,” Jackson said. “For me, a project list, a new subdivision is not necessarily growth. We continue with a small-town mentality and we think that is going to make our city grow. The largest cities like Huntsville have recreation centers in each community so people want to live there.”
Jackson said some people won’t be able to utilize the Wilson Morgan rec center, either because of its location or because, as he said he fears, city officials turn it into a membership-only facility.
“Personally, I think this recreation facility is going to be designed more for travel ball, basketball, more so than our citizens,” Jackson said. “We hear people talking about YMCAs and other programs where there’s membership involved, which again limits who can use the facility.”
Originally a National Guard armory, Fort Decatur Recreation Center was constructed in 1938 with Works Progress Administration federal funds. The building was designed by Carolyn Cortner Smith, Alabama’s first licensed female architect.
“You wouldn’t want to tear down Fort Decatur because of its history,” McMasters said.
Ladner, Pike and Bowling said there needs to be a discussion about how to repurpose it after the new rec center opens.
“I think the conversation needs to be how we can use those facilities the best,” Pike said. “If they’re being underutilized, we should look at closing them.”
As for T.C. Almon, Ladner said his “personal preference is for that facility to go away so the city could create other recreation options there.”
Pike said T.C. Almon could become part of the Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex or could support the park’s soccer field.
Ladner said removing T.C. Almon would open up that space for a possible expansion of Jimmy Johns. Enlarging Jimmy Johns would possibly allow it to host big tennis events like the state high school tournament.
“It would also create a sense of community where the tennis community is all at one place,” Ladner said.
Bowling said he likes the idea of demolishing T.C. Almon and, with approval of the Tennessee Valley Authority, building a hotel or a lodge on the site that’s at the center of Point Mallard Park.
The city leases the park property from TVA, and the lease requires the land to be used for recreational purposes only.
“We would really like to find a way for a private investor to come in and put a hotel or lodge there that would include meeting rooms and things of that nature,” the mayor said.
Bowling said a hotel or lodge would allow the city to attract conventions and other visitors who could then take advantage of Point Mallard’s Aquatics Center, tennis complex and golf course.
Jackson said he believes Fort Decatur and T.C. Almon should be renovated and continue as operating rec centers.
“We have to do a better job of maintenance and taking care of our facilities, not just on our rec centers, but to all of our facilities,” Jackson said.
Bowling said he still supports Lake’s proposal to turn the Point Mallard Ice Complex building into an event center. The ice rink has been closed for four years because of maintenance issues. Point Mallard staff continue to use its administrative offices.
The mayor said the Ice Complex building, which also has roofing issues, can still be renovated.
Carrie Matthews
Carrie Matthews Recreation Center on Sixth Street Northwest is closed because foundation issues are making the floor sink. Repair estimates are as much as $5 million, and the city has about $1.6 million in reserves for the project.
McMasters and fellow Councilman Hunter Pepper have said they believe the building should be demolished.
However, McMasters said he is willing to discuss an alternate plan if Decatur Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins wants to move back into Carrie Matthews and he can get a guaranteed repair for the building.
“But everything I’ve heard from the architects and engineers, they cannot guarantee to fix the sinking problem,” McMasters said. “If they cannot give us a guarantee, I see no reason of investing millions of dollars into a building that could sink again.”
Pike said he doesn’t see why the council would spend the money on Carrie Matthews if the problems are so expensive, especially when they can build a new facility just across the street on Memorial Drive Northwest.
Ladner said he’s willing to talk to Jackson about his ideas for Carrie Matthews, but the recommendations he heard from engineers and contractors suggest repairing the gym floor “is not a good solution.”
He said there may be a compromise solution between demolishing it and completely repairing the gym floor.
“There’s something in between there that I hope we can work together on, but the other council members seem entrenched in separate camps of demolishing it and repairing it. Maybe there’s a solution that’s in the middle,” Ladner said.
Ladner said one suggestion he received from a District 1 resident was to demolish Carrie Matthews and replace with it with a Holcombe Rucker Park-style outdoor court.
Rucker Park is a basketball court in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, that’s known for fierce basketball games that have attracted some of the country’s best basketball players, include some NBA players.
Jackson said he won’t consider a compromise on Carrie Matthews.
“This is a facility that has to be restored because it plays a particular role in this (Northwest Decatur) community,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he and city Engineer Carl Prewitt met with a professor from Alabama A&M’s Civil Engineering and Construction Management Department.
“He showed us a different way of reestablishing that floor in that gym. He said it would literally save us in excess of $1 million to do it that way."
Jackson said Carrie Matthews could be repaired, but he believes the other councilmen want to tear it down. He said he thinks their minds are already made up regardless of what the community wants.
“You can beat that drum and beat that drum, but the community will have the last word in this,” Jackson said. “It’s a recreational facility that we need in this community because we have many of our activities there. It holds a great deal of history for this community."
He said the council has been willing to make major expenditures on other projects.
"We can put an extra $4 million into a parking deck, an extra $4 million in a Sixth Avenue streetscape," he said, referring to increased estimates on the cost of those projects. "We can spend on anything we want to except things in certain communities. I don’t know why we need to compromise. We just need to restore the building.”
