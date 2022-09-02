Decatur’s GE Appliances plant had record production in 2020 and 2021 and is expecting another record year in 2022 after a 2020 expansion increased its capacity and allowed it to hire hundreds of new employees.
According to Leifje Dighton, executive director of the Decatur plant since March, the top-freezer refrigerator plant in 2020 completed a $125 million expansion which boosted production capacity by 25%.
“The investment came just in time as people were beginning to stay at home because of the pandemic and needed refrigerators and other appliances,” Dighton said. “We had a record production in 2020 with our second highest year in 2021. While the appliance industry is down this year, Decatur is on track to have another strong year with production at similar levels to 2020 and 2021.”
Dighton, who previously worked for the company at its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, said the operation here has stayed strong despite a softening economy, and she expects it to stay strong.
“From a production standpoint, our second half is just as full as our first half this year,” she said. "The industry is soft, I think we all know it, but ... we haven’t seen any decline. We’ve actually seen a little bit of an uptick.”
The company does not release the number of units the plant produces for competitive reasons, said Julie Wood, corporate senior director of public relations.
The 2020 expansion included adding 40,000 square feet to the plant. Dighton said the extra space has been beneficial.
“We actually have our thermal formers in there; it’s the equipment that does a lot of the liners. We have new ones in there that are much more efficient and productive than some of the older ones. Probably like half the cycle time,” she said.
The expansion investment allowed the plant to add 255 jobs. The plant now employs 1,500 people after adding a third shift.
“We are the largest single-site employer in this county,” Dighton said.
The expansion allowed the plant to produce two new models, the 19- and 22-cubic-foot refrigerators, in addition to the 16-, 17- and 18-cubic-foot models it already produced.
“We introduced a new refrigerant to our products, too, that from a greenhouse emissions standpoint was much better. We did it earlier than the industry was going to expect it,” Dighton said.
Wood said the Decatur plant sells in all 50 states and sells some products in Canada.
“We sell to national retailers such as Lowe’s, The Home Depot and Best Buy as well as independent appliance dealers, home builders and property management companies,” she said.
Dighton said GE Appliances, a 100-year-old manufacturer, is part of the largest appliance company in the world and GE appliances are in half of the homes in the U.S. In 2016, GE Appliances was acquired by the Haier Group, which is a China-based appliances company.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.