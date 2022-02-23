Special needs teacher Aquarius Bell says that each student she comes into contact with has a unique need, and her teaching philosophy involves leaving no student behind.
“There is not a one-size-fits-all approach,” Bell said. “You have to know the kid, know their area of disability and ask yourself what you can do to help them.”
Bell is in her 13th year of teaching special education and her ninth year working at Austin High School, having previously worked at the old Brookhaven and Cedar Ridge middle schools.
Born and raised in Decatur and the youngest of three children, Bell was inspired to enter her field when she was a sophomore at Austin High.
“When I was in 10th grade up until I graduated, I worked over at the Learning Center as a peer tutor working with special needs students, and I loved it,” Bell said. “Those students came in every day excited and ready to learn.”
Former Austin High Principal Don Snow, who retired in December, remembers Bell as a model student.
“She was a good kid who never got into any trouble,” Snow said.
Snow said Bell’s enthusiasm for helping students has not waned since she was in high school.
“She did a great job for us then, and she still does a good job,” Snow said. “She’s always been very conscientious and has always been a good team player for the school.”
Bell graduated from Austin High in 2004 and attended both Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. She received her master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
Bell goes beyond teaching students with learning disabilities and assists any Austin High student with academics.
“Right now, I don’t just help special education students,” Bell said. “I help any student who needs help. I go into these classrooms and the teacher delivers the main content, and I assist them in helping to interpret that content to the students who need help.”
Algebra teacher Joy Dixon is always confident that Bell will work with every student in the classroom until they thoroughly understand Dixon’s lesson plan.
“She has this ability to know when a student is confused,” Dixon said. “They feel comfortable asking her for help, and she just builds relationships with those kids where they feel they can go to her.”
Elizabeth English, a retired teacher who taught for 17 years at the Learning Center, said Bell's key to reaching students is her ability to observe and communicate with them. She said those qualities were present even while Bell was still in high school.
"Inside and outside of my classroom, she was seeing my students in the cafeteria or at football games and she was always so kind," English said. "She was a true friend to them."
English said she remembered when Bell took a student under her wing who was on the autistic spectrum and the student learned how to communicate more efficiently by watching Bell.
"He learned a lot by watching her because she has great social skills," English said. "The best way for special needs students to learn social skills is to start communicating with teenagers who have great social skills. They learn by watching them."
Dixon and Bell both see graduation in every student’s future if they just push themselves.
“There have been several seniors that she and I have sat down with and helped them get work done so that they could graduate,” Dixon said. “We would check their grades, and there have been several that she has called their (family) and told them, ‘If they can just do this, then we can get them across that stage.’”
Bell can remember one student whom she helped get through her junior year.
“We had one student who was having a really hard time. She had just had a child and was struggling in school,” Bell said. “I told her that if she could just get through the last semester, then I’ll give her a gift.”
The student was successful in passing her classes that semester, so Bell awarded her with a Chick-fil-A card.
“That was her favorite food, so that’s what I got her,” Bell said. “She is a senior now, and she is still doing well in school.”
The biggest difference Bell said she has seen after a decade of teaching is the amount of parental involvement with students.
“I see more students now that are caretakers of other family members at home or having to work to help support a household,” Bell said. “When I was growing up, I didn’t really see a lot of that.”
Bell said when students mature at an early age, it can create friction between them and their teachers.
“Some of those students do not want to follow adult directions,” Bell said. “They already see themselves as adults because they are already paying bills, but then some of those students are very humble and they also work and they come to school and do just fine.”
