Dannelly Field’s Red Tails will honor Alabama’s front-line heroes in the COVID-19 response with flyovers of hospitals and communities in seven cities in the state, including Decatur, on Tuesday.
“It is a distinct honor to express our gratitude and that of our fellow Alabamians for the heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 with this showcase of American airpower,” said Col. Ed Casey, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “It’s our hope that these F-16 flyovers will offer residents and workers in these communities pride in our state, hope for our country, and resolve in our fight against the coronavirus.”
The Red Tails plan to launch a total of six F-16s as part of their training missions Tuesday, and two F-16s will fly over Decatur, Montgomery, Auburn, Tuskegee, Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Dothan. Residents and workers in this area should expect a 10-15 second window of jet noise during the flyover.
Residents and front-line workers should plan to see the flyovers during the following times Tuesday:
• Auburn, Tuskegee, Montgomery: 12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Tuscaloosa: 12 p.m.–12:15 p.m.
• Mobile: 12:10 p.m.-12:20 p.m.
• Decatur: 12:15 p.m.-12:25 p.m.
• Dothan: 12:30 p.m.–12:40 p.m.
The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance. Any updates to the schedule will be sent to the local media and posted on the 187FW Facebook page.
Alabamians are encouraged to view the flyovers from the safety of their shelter-in-place location and abide by social distancing guidelines for their safety and that of their community members. People are asked not to congregate in large groups or travel to landmarks or hospitals to view the flyovers.
