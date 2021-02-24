Helping patients recover brings joy to three members of a Decatur family that has built a legacy of healing in north Alabama.
Cheryl Glaze, her daughter Ashley Howard and daughter-in-law Baley Glaze have combined for more than 65 years in the medical field, and all of them work at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
“It’s all about getting the patient better,” said Cheryl, 58, a pharmacy tech who said she spends time mixing IVs and counting medicines. “Anytime they are discharged, it’s a blessing. It’s always good to see them rolled out to their automobiles to go home. Doctors, nurses, technicians, it takes everybody there to care for them.”
After graduating from Austin High School, she went to work at Big B drug store as a pharmacy tech and later worked in oncology.
“At first, (mixing IVs) was nerve-wracking,” she said.
She said advanced technology has enhanced the preparation process of IVs and the dispensing of medicine.
“Counting machines have made the process easier, but we still double and triple count to make sure the correct amount of medicine is distributed,” she said. “It's great to see people are living longer because of medication.”
She said some robotic machines can do IV mixtures, but workers still check the process.
After 40 years as a tech, Cheryl said she began taking courses in October at Wallace State-Hanceville to acquire a two-year health information technology degree.
“I’m taking algebra and biology right now,” she said. “It takes discipline to go back to school and take classes online. It’s a challenge.”
But a career in the medical field wasn’t always her first love.
“I wanted to be a teacher, but there were so many teachers in the area back then, and I didn’t want to move,” she said. “I didn’t want to go to college and not have a job when I got out.”
So she stayed in the pharmacy field.
“I love my 12-hour days” that result in more off days, she said. “It gives me more time to work from home and more time to spend with my four granddaughters.”
---
Physical therapist
Cheryl and her husband Ray have two children, Ashley Howard, 35, a physical therapist assistant, and Drew, 33. Drew’s wife, Baley, 31, is a registered nurse.
Ashley said she had no plans to work in rehabilitation. As a child, she wanted to be a dental hygienist and in high school and early in college she worked as a pharmacy tech.
Ashley said as a teenager she became interested in rehabilitation after her cousin was injured and another relative was struggling with physical disabilities.
“I found his journey very interesting when I was in high school and it intrigued me,” she said.
Working in physical therapy, Ashley said her department sees patients rehabbing from general surgery, strokes, joint replacements and COVID-19 and cardiac patients with mobility issues.
She loves to see people improve.
“I tell them I’ll miss them but I'm glad to see them go because it means they have improved and that means we’ve done our job,” she said.
“I enjoy what I do, that’s helping people and increasing their independence,” she said. “You have to know where people come from before recovery starts. Were they able to walk 5 miles a day or 5 feet?”
She said she enjoys the pace of working with inpatients now. She said she assists with pre-joint replacement class before a surgery. “We want to keep the joints moving to ease the therapy after surgery,” she said.
Ashley and her husband Josh Howard have two daughters, ages 9 and 5.
She said she doesn’t plan to steer the children toward the medical field.
“My 9-year-old wants to be a teacher and 5-year-old wants to design buildings,” she said. “Whatever they want to do is great with us.”
---
Helping new nurses
Baley is a nurse educator at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She said she became interested in nursing after she was injured in an accident at 16. She said she was able to see firsthand the nurses' duties and interaction with patients.
After graduating from Austin High in 2007, she attended Calhoun Community College and Jacksonville State University and later received her master's in nursing at North Alabama. Her mother, Kim Proctor, recently became an RN, too, she said.
Baley called her time working in the wound center “the most rewarding part of my career.”
“Those patients would come for treatment for weeks, months and sometimes years,” she said. “Our relationships would grow with these patients and their families during that time. It was rewarding to collaborate with the physician and the patient to develop a treatment plan and then see the patients improve.”
She later moved to the quality care department before becoming a nurse educator. “(In quality) we monitor safety and the care patients receive and submit data to (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services),” she said. “In the past year, we’ve done a lot of COVID reporting and notifying patients of test results.”
As a nurse educator, Baley said the team focuses on “assuring that our nurses, both current and new hires, have the knowledge and skills to provide the best patient care.”
“Although I am not at the bedside anymore, my job is very rewarding but in a different way,” she said.
She said Decatur Morgan Hospital “has a sense of community. ... It feels like a family here. We celebrate and grieve through life events. … A nursing degree opens opportunities for so many experiences. It’s been very rewarding to me.”
Baley and her husband have two daughters, ages 3 and 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.