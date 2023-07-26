Chris Pressnell, left, Nicky Pressnell, seated, and Cade Presnell, holding Grey, pose for a picture with their family barber Reba Carden on Tuesday after Grey's first haircut. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
For some families a baby’s first haircut is a big deal.
It’s like a rite of passage for the infant after they turn age 1.
Tuesday afternoon at Carden’s Salon in Decatur, it was time for Grey Pressnell, son of Cade and Anna Pressnell, to make his first visit to the barbershop.
“He needs just a little trim, but we wanted to bring him in here and keep up the family tradition,” Cade said.
It was really two families celebrating the tradition. Shop owner Reba Carden, 84, got the honor of trimming Grey’s young locks. She has been cutting hair since 1972.
Carden gave Grey’s father Cade his first trim in 1999. She also gave Cade’s father Chris his first haircut in either 1975 or 1976. Cade is the Austin tennis coach. Chris is the Hartselle tennis coach.
Also in attendance Tuesday was Chris’ father, Nicky, who was the next customer for Miss Reba after Grey. That’s four generations.
“But it’s really been five generations,” Cade said.
Nicky’s father-in-law, the late Ted Coker, was the first family member to sit in Carden’s barber chair.
“I think this is wonderful for so many members of one family to come to our shop,” Carden said. “We have a lot of loyal customers, and they are all like family to us.”
Carden’s Salon has been located at the current 14th Street location for 34 years. It used to be across the street and before that was on Danville Road.
The shop has three chairs. Reba has the middle chair. To her left and right are daughters Lisa Letson and Pam Scott. A third daughter, Debbie Graham, works at another shop across town.
“Mom worked for North Alabama Glass,” Letson said. “Dad came home one day after getting a haircut and told her she should think about cutting hair. That’s how it all started.”
The first haircut can be a harrowing experience for a young child. It’s a new environment that can sometimes be crowded and loud. Grey had seven family members watching Miss Reba carefully give him his trim.
That first experience of having clippers or scissors around the neck and ears can be scary.
“Sometimes this can be a bad experience, but most of the time it’s a good experience,” Letson said. “One time I had a boy who wouldn’t stop crying. I had to ask the father and the boy’s brother to step outside so I could finish.”
Grey fussed a little at the start, but settled down while sitting in his father’s lap for the trim. He was all smiles after receiving a sucker to mark the occasion.
Then he was more than eager to sit in the chair and wear a big smile while posing for photos with Miss Reba, his new family friend.
