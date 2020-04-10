The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will limit the number of customers under its pavilion to 25 and institute other precautions for the new season, which begins Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Thompson, market manager, announced Thursday the new measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The market will use a one-in, one-out system, meaning someone can enter only when someone else exits the pavilion if it is at the 25-customer limit. Market employees will monitor who enters and exits.
“It’s going to be trial and error,” Thompson said of the precautions.
The market for fresh produce and other goods is considered an essential business in the same category as grocery stores and can open under the recent stay-at-home order by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The market also is asking that only one member of each household come to shop. That person should bring an assortment of cash to pay in exact amounts if possible and refrain from touching the produce, Thompson said. Dogs are not allowed.
“We haven’t advertised as much to try and keep numbers down (initially),” Thompson said.
Fifteen vendors are currently scheduled to sell at the market Saturday. It will have only essential items such as food, herbal products and soaps. Crafts and woodworking products will not be sold.
Andy Chambers of Chambers Farm said he will sell mostly herbal plants along with some tomato plants, lettuce and potted plants.
“I have no clue how it’s going to be,” Chambers said. “I’m curious to see how it will go. We’re in uncharted waters.”
Elliott Farms plans to sell fresh eggs as well as whole hog sausage. Champion Farms will sell strawberries, Swiss chard, sweet potatoes, canned goods and honey. Flint City and Sharp Farms are expected to have strawberries.
Thompson asked that customers wear a face mask and gloves if they’re available. There will be separate hand-washing stations for both the farmers and customers.
“We will have to make adjustments based on how well it goes,” Thompson said.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on opening day. The market will have tentative hours of 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 7 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays for the months of April and May.
