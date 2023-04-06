With baskets of fresh strawberries and loaves of fresh bread, the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday at 8 a.m. but plans for a new market are in the works.
District 2 Councilman Kyle Pike, who serves as the liaison between the City Council and farmers market, said plans to replace the existing facility on First Avenue Southeast with another at the same location are progressing. Pike hopes bids for construction will be put out in the next few months and expects construction to start within the year.
That's a plan that is embraced by Laura Ritch, the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market Board chairwoman.
“The number one thing a town or a city can do to increase tourism in their town is to build a nice farmers market,” Ritch said. “That brings in more tourism than a new hotel or new restaurant."
Pike said that keeping the farmers market downtown will increase foot traffic in the area, and that people from all over the city, county and surrounding areas go there to buy their produce.
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market has local farmers from seven counties: Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Cullman and Winston. More than 20 vendors are expected to set up at 211 First Ave. S.E. on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Patrons can expect jams, jellies and honey, with lettuce and turnip greens available in coming weeks.
“The customers that we have want to know where their produce is from, and they want to get it local,” said vendor Marilyn Champion. “They don’t know where it’s coming from when they get it from the stores.”
Champion, of Champion Farms in Falkville, started coming to the farmers market with her mother, Anita Williams, in 1980. She loves the market’s social nature and seeing people from all generations gather together.
“I’m excited for it to be open to see friends,” she said. “We make friends every year who’ve never come to the market (before). We come to know each other, and I enjoy seeing our customers.”
Originally, the board did not plan to open the market until later this month. When farmers had strawberries to sell, they decided to open early. Money made at the market goes 100% to the vendors. They only pay for table space.
“We exist for the convenience of the customer and to give the farmers a place, so customers don’t have to drive out to their farm,” Ritch said. “It makes it easier on the farmer, too.”
For now, the market will be open only one day a week, Ritch said. As the season continues, farmers will gradually make more visits until the market is open more days a week. When that will happen depends on weather and the farmers' harvests. Produce available will also change depending on the season and the weather.
“There’s not a better perfect time to get strawberries,” Ritch said of Saturday's opening. “It’s the day before Easter. They’re beautiful, and they’ll make Easter desserts and dishes perfect.”
For updated information on when the market will be open, visit the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market Facebook page at facebook.com/mcdfmarket.
