As the chairs scraped across the floor, one by one, dPower of Pinkozens of women — sporting pink shirts, jewelry and scarves — stood.
They are survivors, representing the 1 in 8 women that will be diagnosed with breast cancer. They ranged from 30-somethings to 80-somethings. They are mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunts, nieces, sisters and best friends.
They are the reason 830 women and 70 men attended Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation’s Power of Pink Luncheon and Fashion Show on Tuesday — the first in-person Power of Pink event since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 fashion shows, which raise funds for Decatur Morgan Hospital, were canceled due to COVID.
“I am so thankful we are all back together,” said Lee Lott, a breast cancer survivor and namesake of the Power of Pink Walk. “This event raises money that makes sure all women have mammograms, even if they can’t afford it.”
The luncheon and fashion show are part of the hospital's October breast cancer awareness campaign, which includes the Power of Pink Walk. Proceeds from the events will benefit the Lee Lott Breast Health Fund and Women’s Services at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
According to Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, since the foundation’s Power of Pink campaign debuted 15 years ago, the walk and fashion show have raised over a million dollars for facility improvements, new technology and free screenings for individuals in need.
“Early detection, improvements in treatment options and increased awareness are helping more and more individuals beat breast cancer each year,” Lovelace said.
Currently, the hospital is working to bring a breast MRI back to the Decatur campus and to provide women with ultrasounds and biopsies on the same day as their mammograms.
“We moved breast health services to the Decatur campus so women do not have to wait as long for their results,” said Kelli Powers, president of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
The fashion show, which began 10 years ago with 200 people at Sykes Place, has become one of Decatur’s most popular fundraisers.
The highlight of the event chaired by June Odom and deLoain Burgess was a fashion show by Decatur businesses The Carriage House and deLoain New York.
Styles ranged from the wearable — leather dresses, skirts with fringe, a cape dress and purple pants, and shirts courtesy of The Carriage House — to the avant-garde — a sequined-purple halter top; sparkly gold, silver and purple makeup; a neck piece with 3-foot-long purple branches and gold tips attached; and a 4-foot-wide dress made of circles covered in purple glitter courtesy of deLoain New York.
The virtual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk will take place throughout October. The hospital encouraged individuals to post about their walks on social media as a way to encourage, support and share a message of hope.
