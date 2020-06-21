From the front yard of his childhood home in Florida, Kerri Minor watched his next-door neighbor, a single father, mold, mentor and provide for his son.
“My own father was not active in my life, so I looked to Mr. Freeman for what a man should be. He was who I wanted to be like,” Minor said. “I saw Mr. Freeman go to work every day, come home, cook meals, wash clothes and spend time with his son. My goal was to be at least half the father Mr. Freeman was.”
Now, the 46-year-old Decatur man is filling that role as a father figure and male role model to his six children, the students in Decatur Youth Services’ Boys-2-Men program and the youths at a Southwest Decatur church.
Today, Father’s Day, exists to honor men, like Minor, who embrace the role of father figures inside their homes and out in the community, serving as coaches, pastors, mentors, Boy Scouts leaders and teachers.
“The Bible says to ‘Train up a child in the way he should go.’ It never says it has to be your child. Raising our young people is on all of us. Men need to start stepping up. We can’t just wait around for somebody else to step up and be there for these kids. That falls on each of us,” Minor said.
Since moving to Decatur in 2015 after retiring from the U.S. Army as a first sergeant with 24 years of service, Minor has served as an example for other men. He immediately became involved with the community’s youths: substituting in schools, serving as youth pastor at United Jubilee Pentecostal House of Prayer and working at Decatur Youth Services.
In Minor, Bruce Jones, who retired as director of Decatur Youth Services in January, saw a positive role model who could reach the city’s youths.
“When I met him, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I saw he was a pretty solid guy and had a lot of wisdom. He also brought something that we don’t see as much of in the black community, and that is an intact black family with a mom and a dad. He was a Christian guy on top of that and a good father,” Jones said.
Minor’s transformation into the father and man he is today started 24 years ago with the birth of his son.
“I was nervous and scared. I was young and in the military at the beginning of my career. The first thing I did was get a part-time job delivering pizzas. Before Grubhub I was that guy traveling the back streets and alleys. Knowing I could provide for my family financially put me at ease. It was still scary, but apparently not too scary,” said Minor, whose children are 24, 23, 22, 21, 17 and 16 years old.
Church's role
He led by example. Every morning, his children saw him lace up his Army boots — leading his three oldest sons to follow him into the military. And, every Sunday, continuing a tradition instilled in him by his grandmother, the family attended church.
“Growing up in the Bible Belt, church was a requirement. I walked to church every Sunday,” Minor said. “When I was 8 years old, my grandmother started calling me ‘my little preacher.’ I never thought I would be a preacher, but as I got older, my faith grew. There is no other textbook in life that is going to guide you better than the Bible.”
In Decatur, the Minor family found a church home at United Jubilee Pentecostal House of Prayer, where Minor serves as the youth pastor.
“Kerri is a wonderful man and very gentle. He is one of the best examples of what a good dad should be,” said Bishop Thomas Strong of United Jubilee Pentecostal House of Prayer. “He mentors children in the church and in the community, especially the young boys that don’t have fathers at home. He takes them in and acts as a father to them.”
He becomes their Mr. Freeman, providing an example of what a father, a man, should be.
“It doesn’t matter how minimal your role may be, whether you are the substitute teacher or the Sunday school teacher, whenever you spend time with youth, you have an opportunity to impact, inspire and encourage the youth. You have the opportunity to change lives,” Minor said.
As coordinator of Decatur Youth Services’ Boys-2-Men program, Minor gets that opportunity every day.
Designed for ages 11-18, the program teaches boys how to become healthy, responsible, motivated, informed and noble men by connecting them with role models and building their self-esteem, self-worth and self-confidence. From the program, the youths learn how to tie a tie, change a tire and cook. They also go on camping and fishing trips.
“My focus is on their attitude and academics. I feel like if we can get their behavior under control, their grades will come up,” Minor said. “When we see that happen, it makes me feel great. It makes me feel like what we are doing is working. But I still worry. If one kid is struggling, I will stay up at night thinking about how I can reach them.”
Staying in touch
With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering Decatur Youth Services’ face-to-face programs, Minor remained in touch with the youths via email and rides around the neighborhood.
“Yes, there have been times recently when I’ve driven by their houses and honked the horn until they came to the door. Once I see them, I wave and drive off. They just need to know I’m still here and looking out for them,” Minor said.
Minor’s dreams for his own children and the youth he reaches revolve around success.
“To me, success is not how much money you have, success is doing what you love and being able to impact lives,” Minor said. “My dream is for them to grow up to become God-fearing and productive citizens who give back to the community.”
On this Father’s Day, Minor challenged men to become those productive citizens and take an active role in the lives of children.
“To me, a man needs to be three things — an example of love, an example of leadership and to leave a legacy,” Minor said. “Start leaving that legacy today. Whether it is the next-door neighbor kid, a student or a player, whether you’re the uncle, whether you’re the cousin, whether you’re the barber, whoever you are, I challenge you to be part of a child’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.