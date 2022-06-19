Framed photographs of David Chairs’ three daughters — from their childhood days growing up in Northwest Decatur to their college graduations to family vacations — cover the walls and end tables of his home.
“I built this house in 1968 just for my girls. I drew it up and, while I didn’t see every nail that went in, I didn’t miss many,” the 91-year-old Chairs said. “I put up swings in the backyard and a basketball hoop just for them. I was planning on putting in a swimming pool, but the time just went by so fast. They grew up so quick. You’ve got to cherish every day.”
Like millions of others around the country today, Chairs, who his middle daughter, Tina Chairs, described as “Superman,” will celebrate Father’s Day.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more in a father. Dad was whatever I needed him to be. He was a great provider, fun loving and disciplined. He truly was our Superman,” Tina Chairs said. “Even now at 91, he is very active. He visits people who are sick and gives people rides to doctors’ appointments. Anything he can do to help someone else, he will do.”
David Chairs credited his mother, Mary Lizzie Kelley, and his stepfather, Marshall Fultes, with instilling in him the desire to serve others.
“I never knew my real father. He died when I was 2 years old. My stepfather is the man that was my father figure. He introduced me to church and showed me what a father should be,” Chairs said.
It is a role Chairs stepped into in 1960 with the birth of his first daughter, Lisa. Over the next three years, Chairs welcomed two more daughters, Tina and Donna.
“Being a father has been the most rewarding role I have had. It has been pretty amazing. My daughters have made my life wonderful,” Chairs said.
Beyond filling the role of father in his home, Chairs, a native of Decatur, has served as a role model and father figure in the community. He exemplified the meaning of service through his time with the U.S. Air Force and as a volunteer poll worker, Little League coach and church deacon.
“I’ve always admired Mr. Chairs and the men of his generation,” said historian Peggy Allen Towns, who grew up in Northwest Decatur. “I look at the struggles his generation went through and how they persevered and it amazes me. They have a lot to teach us today.”
Chairs leads by example.
After graduating from Decatur Negro High School, Chairs, spurred by a desire to serve his country and travel, enlisted in the Air Force in 1951.
“I had just gotten out of school, and I had never been nowhere. I got another lady to sign for me that she was my mother because I was underage. I gave her $1. When I got to San Antonio for basic training, I called my mother. She said I had gotten a letter from the Birmingham Black Barons wanting me to play ball. I asked mother if she could get me out of the service. She said, ‘I’m not going to get you out. I didn’t get you in,’” Chairs said with a laugh.
The next four years, Chairs traveled around the country as a general’s aide. In 1955, he left the service as an airman first class. Upon returning to Decatur, Chairs landed a job at Chemstrand as a janitor — “That’s the only thing the company allowed me to be at the time,” he said — and began giving back to the community, working as an official for football, baseball, basketball and softball games, and volunteering as a poll worker.
“We used to have to pay poll taxes to have the right to vote,” Chairs said.
Begun in the 1890s, the poll tax was designed to keep Black men from voting. In 1964, the 24th amendment prohibited poll taxes in elections of federal officials. In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled that poll taxes in state elections were unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment.
“Volunteering at the polls was a way I could help someone else. I know how important the right to vote is,” said Chairs, who volunteered at the polls until three years ago.
Chairs' community involvement also extended into athletics. From 1959-66, he played for the Rough Riders, the predominantly Black semiprofessional football team in Decatur that went 66-2.
Off of the field, Chairs and his teammates served as mentors to young boys and girls. They mowed grass for residents, raised money for Lakeside High, the successor to Decatur Negro High School, and bought baseball uniforms for the Northwest Decatur youth baseball league — a league Chairs organized in 1960. He created the league as a way to offer more “wholesome recreation” to children in the neighborhood.
The Decatur City Council honored the Rough Riders in 2016 with the naming of the park on 12th Avenue and Sixth Street Northwest as Rough Riders Park. In 2020, Chairs and other members of the semiprofessional team pushed Decatur Fire and Rescue’s firetruck, named “Rough Riders,” into Station 4.
“Whenever I see the truck, it makes me so proud. I wave to the firefighters on the truck and they wave back,” Chairs said.
As a father, Chairs shared his love for sports with his daughters. He would spend hours in the backyard shooting hoops with them. Tina eventually starred in basketball at Austin High and was selected as The Daily's All-Area girls basketball player of the year in both 1979 and '80.
“Tina is the one who really loved it. She wanted to play football growing up, but I wouldn’t allow it,” Chairs said. “Tina was just like me. Lisa and Donna are more ladylike. They all are special in their own way.”
Out of all his experiences — traveling the country as a member of the Air Force, playing with the Rough Riders, and meeting Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson at the old Legion Field in Decatur — fatherhood has been his most rewarding experience.
“All of my girls graduated from college. That makes me so proud. They are the best things I’ve ever done,” Chairs said.
(1) comment
A good man proud to call him my friend
