Dozens of bowls with stripes, dots, swirls, flowers and college football logos lined the room where brushes, tubes of paint and pottery awaited the next round of artists.
For Tim and Pamela Bolding, co-directors of Neighborhood Christian Center, each bowl represents an extension of the Decatur-based ministry, which reaches hundreds every week in jails, prison and rehab centers across north Alabama.
The 11th annual Soup for Souls fundraiser, which will feature samples from 14 Morgan County restaurants, will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at Sykes Place on Bank Street.
“I think this event has been a success because, not only does it support a really good cause, it’s also relaxed. You get dinner, a soup bowl, some really good desserts and a chance to just check out from everyday life and mingle with others,” Pamela Bolding said.
While some Soup for Souls attendees opt to select a bowl created by one of the volunteer artists, many choose to paint their own piece of pottery.
“This is our fourth year to participate. It has become a tradition for us,” said Julie Mote, who painted with her daughter. “This is a small way we can support this ministry that touches so many people. We get to take home a piece of pottery that serves as a reminder to pray for the people the NCC reaches.”
Tickets to Soup for Souls cost $30 and include a bowl, samples from restaurants and a silent auction. Participating eateries include The Railyard, Big Bob Gibson BBQ, Minnie Lee’s, Mellow Mushroom, Nature’s Table, Simp McGhee’s, Decatur Country Club, Burningtree Country Club, Moe’s BBQ, JW Steakhouse, Fulin’s Asian Cuisine, Social Grace’s (formerly known as Curry’s), Let’s Do Lunch and Josie’s.
Proceeds from Soup for Souls benefit the nonprofit faith-based organization’s education and discipleship programs.
On average, 470 people attended one of NCC's 40 to 50 classes held each week. Last year, 1,698 people graduated from one of the faith-based classes. Classes covered work ethic and character, faith and finances, healthy relationships, parenting, relapse prevention, forgiveness and anger management.
Started 26 years ago, the Neighborhood Christian Center, which employs three full-time and three part-time staff, relies on volunteers to further the ministry’s mission. The ministry averages 50 to 70 volunteers a week.
“We have been very blessed,” Pamela Bolding said. “When people learn about the programs that are happening that are helping people, they so willingly support us, both with their time and their finances.”
Tickets to Soup for Souls are available at the Neighborhood Christian Center, at decaturncc.org and will be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.