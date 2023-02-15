Morgan County residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornado on Jan. 12 can now get in-person assistance applying for federal disaster aid.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a disaster recovery center Monday at Turner-Surles Community Center in Decatur. FEMA doesn't know how long it will keep the center open, but it will remain open at least through Friday.
Darrell Habisch, a FEMA public information officer, recommended Morgan County residents visit the center to receive help applying for disaster aid. He emphasized disaster victims seeking aid should bring the address where damage occurred, the address where the resident currently lives, insurance information and a Social Security number.
“If someone in your household has a Social Security number, even a minor child, then we can assist the entire household,” Habisch said.
Morgan County residents were declared eligible for individual assistance after federal officials toured the area Jan. 27, according to county Emergency Management Director Brandy Davis said.
Disaster victims should file their insurance claims as soon as possible. FEMA may be able to assist with uninsured or underinsured losses as well as immediate needs like rental assistance for temporary housing, lodging expense reimbursement, housing assistance for structural repairs and medical expenses.
“Most people don’t go through multiple disasters in their lifetime,” Habisch said. “How do they know where to start? We can show you a path and a way to get back to where you were, hopefully.”
Other Alabama counties also have open recovery centers including Dallas, Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa. Visits to the recovery center take about half an hour. All recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Come in and let us help you,” said FEMA Crew Lead Sheryl Chambers. “Let us get you registered for assistance. We can advise you, hold your hand and assist you in the process.”
About 15 structures across Morgan County were destroyed or heavily damaged during the severe weather and tornado Jan. 12, including a boat dock at Jay’s Landing, Davis said.
She said multiple homes in the Trinity area and along Alabama 20 were among the residences most severely impacted. A National Weather Service survey team determined the EF1 tornado locally had peak winds of 104 mph and a track of more than 30 miles. The Jan. 12 storm system left six people dead in south Alabama.
Since the severe weather struck, FEMA has distributed more than $4.5 million to state residents.
To apply for assistance, call 800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app or visit the Disaster Recovery Center at Turner-Surles Community Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W. The deadline to apply for assistance is March 16.
