Roughly 1,000 people came the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge visitor's center Saturday to get a look at the refuge's winter guests.
The refuge is holding its annual Festival of the Cranes this weekend, inviting birdwatchers to get a look at the roughly 15,000 sandhill cranes and 12 whooping cranes that winter each year at the refuge.
“It’s really unique to have them so close where you can park your car, walk five minutes, and see thousands of sandhill cranes out here," said park ranger David Young. "It’s something to be proud of so we want to celebrate that with everybody here in North Alabama, this natural resource we have here,” Young said.
Christopher Joe and his family were making a weekend out of the Festival of the Cranes, whether they were teaching Birding 101, painting pictures of the cranes, photographing the cranes, or listening to a falconer talk about her hobby.
“I’m just having a blast coming and talking to people about birdwatching and getting kids involved in it," Joe said. "Basically, we’re trying to get people outdoors, and that’s my main thing for starting the business that I do."
Joe founded Connecting with Birds & Nature Tours and gives birdwatching tours on his family’s farm in Newbern. He was asked to give a Birding 101 beginner course at the refuge Saturday morning. Joe will also speak today at the refuge’s visitor center about connecting with birds and nature. The presentation is at 10 a.m. in the auditorium.
Other events also continue today at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and the Decatur Public Library.
Christopher Joe’s daughter, two brothers, Tim Joe and Cornelius Joe II, and their wives and kids all came along Saturday to see the cranes and support Christopher. Cornelius, who lives in Harvest, said a reason he came to see the cranes is “to see something you don’t see every day. … Majestic looking creatures.”
“Who would have thought this was in our backyard, right here, You could drive down the road a little bit and go to the grocery store … drive a little farther down the road and this (refuge),” Cornelius Joe said.
Christopher and Cornelius both photographed cranes in the distance from the shoreline. Tim Joe went about another way of capturing the essence of the cranes: painting pictures of them.
Jessie Taylor, from Cullman, is a representative of the International Crane Foundation and assists the refuge during the winter while the cranes are spending the season there. “The cranes will usually start showing up around mid-November and leave around mid-February.”
“A lot of people think that they have to go to these far off places to be immersed in nature. … Most people in North Alabama don’t realize how much diversity we have right here in our own backyard,” Taylor said.
The refuge is as far south as the cranes will go in Alabama, and the whooping cranes are an endangered species, Taylor said. She said there are only about 650 left in the wild. The festival, Taylor said, helps bring awareness to the cranes.
According to Taylor, after the winter, the whooping cranes will go back to Wisconsin, while the sandhill cranes will either go to Wisconsin or neighboring states.
There were more activities at the Princess Theatre on Saturday. Lauren McGough, a licensed falconer, spoke about falconry. McGough, 34, has been a falconer since she was 14 years old.
A falconer, McGough said, is someone who hunts wild animals with a trained bird of prey. “There are several thousands of us permitted in the U.S. to hunt with birds of prey.”
However, there are only about a dozen falconers in the U.S. that are permitted to hunt with golden eagles like she is, McGough said.
McGough has a golden eagle, Vega, that she is rehabilitating, and a black eagle, Mokala, which McGough said is like Africa’s version of a golden eagle. Mokala is part of a captive breeding project.
“I like to call falconry a highly specialized form of birdwatching, because what we really get from it is, not so much the kill, but it’s what you get to see happen right in front of you. Something that happens every day in the wild, but you get a front row seat. It’s usually hidden when it’s in the wild,” McGough said.
Falconry is ecofriendly, according to McGough, because the birds only catch to feed themselves. Birds are usually only kept for a few years, and then released back into the wild.
The Joe family attended McGough’s talk. Tim Joe said he is interested in birds, anyway, so he enjoyed learning new things.
“It made me appreciate what birds, and animals in general, can do for one another, and us as human beings need to be respectful of them. Treat them kindly and they can provide a service,” he said.
McGough will give her talk again today at 3 p.m. in the refuge auditorium.
