Hundreds of nature lovers flocked to Decatur this weekend for the 11th annual Festival of the Cranes, a celebration of the migratory cranes that visit Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge every year.
The weekend features a wide range of activities, including bird walks, children’s activities, talks on different kinds of birds, art shows and a live show at the Princess Theatre featuring birds of prey.
Those who visited the refuge Saturday were able to spot sandhill cranes, grey and lanky birds that can stand around 4 feet tall, said David Young, a park ranger at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge,
He said there was even a possibility to see the endangered whooping crane, which stands around 5 feet tall and has white feathers.
One could also spot various species of ducks and geese and an eagle perched across a pond, he said.
Young said he was happy to see the number of people dedicated to nature.
“It really gives me hope for us, for the future, knowing that folks in north Alabama are interested in nature and want to get out, enjoy it, and want to help take care of it,” he said. “We have a lot of great conservation work to do together, but we also love nature.”
Lillie Beth Warner, the communications director for Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said she was also pleased with the turnout.
“I’m blown away,” she said. “The past couple years have been a little hard with weather and COVID, so this year is fantastic.”
Warner said that despite the visitor center being closed for renovations and frigid 30 degree weather, she’s thankful for the people who came to see the cranes and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge staff — and for the cranes themselves.
“The amount of wildlife here is incredible, and (Wheeler) does such a great job of taking care of them. The cranes just always pop up one day, and we’re so thankful for them,” she said.
--
Wings to Soar
John and Dale Kernahan, a husband-and-wife nature education team, nearly filled the Princess Theatre for their show featuring birds of prey, allowing guests to get up close to the birds.
Their organization, Wings to Soar, was formed in 1983 to take in birds and to educate people on different birds of prey.
When a bird is injured or raised by humans, its ability to hunt is impacted. Wings to Soar cares for the birds that can’t make it on their own in the wild.
“Some were raised by humans, and that confuses them,” Dale Kernahan said. “They’re called human imprinted birds.”
They used their experience in falconry to send large birds flying right over the top of guests’ heads.
“We look to rearrange hairstyles,” she said.
Many guests had to duck under the black vulture named Cayce and peregrine falcon named Zim flying just above them.
Zim decided to take a break after ruffling the humans’ feathers and perched on a spotlight inside the theater to watch the rest of the show from above.
Zim and Cayce are the only two birds that flew throughout the theater, but the Kernahans brought along owls, falcons and a one-winged American eagle.
--
Whooping cranes
There are fewer than 1,000 whooping cranes left in the wild and in captivity, said Emma Schroer, a gallery explainer at the Cook Museum of Natural Science during the “Wild about Whoopers” education sessions.
Adults and children were invited to the museum to learn more about the endangered whooping cranes and complete a craft activity.
“Cranes are the bravest animals,” she said. “And lots of moves in martial arts are from cranes.”
She pointed out the famous “crane kick” at the end of the hit movie “Karate Kid.”
Cranes jump and slash enemies as a form of defense to keep enemies away from food, eggs and potential mates, she said.
She said conservation efforts were in place to hatch whooping cranes in laboratories and set them free, but the cranes sometimes need training to migrate.
“Imagine a guy in a bird suit and a tiny plane,” she said.
Conservationists dress up as a bird and fly a small aircraft to trick younger whooping cranes into following them, teaching them how to migrate, she said.
She said she was “extremely happy” with the turnout for the education sessions.
“This was the first time I had involvement with the festival, and I really loved it,” she said.
The festival continues today. See a schedule of events at friendsofwheelernwr.org/festival-of-the-cranes-2023.
