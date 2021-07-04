Clutching gloves and baseball bats, each of two teams — one on the first base line, the other outside the third base dugout — gathered in a circle and prayed. As the prayers ended, “Play ball” sounded across the softball field.
For the players, many of whom are recovering alcohol and drug addicts, the field is a place of healing, hope and joy.
“I feel like I’m 13 again. It’s absolutely awesome. I’ve traded one addiction, drugs, for another, softball. The great thing is it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about having fun and supporting each other,” said Jeremy Barbee, a five-month resident of LifeSource.
Through the Decatur Parks and Recreation’s adult softball league, LifeSource, a nonprofit organization operating transitional homes in Morgan County, found a physical, mental and emotional outlet for its residents.
“I truly had no idea softball would be so popular or that it would make such a positive impact. They call this their clean and sober fun,” said Robin Ladner, founder and director of LifeSource.
This season marks the seventh year LifeSource has played in the softball league at Wilson Morgan Park and the second year the faith-based organization fielded two teams: LifeSource and Hit Squad.
For the players, softball is a form of therapy. On the diamond, they learn about acceptance, perseverance and support.
“Everybody out there is having a good time. It’s a blast," said Chath Morgan, a LifeSource player. "You can pop out or miss a ground ball, but when you go to the dugout, everybody is giving you high fives and saying, ‘You did good,’ ‘You’ll get them next time.’ Softball teaches you not everything is going to go your way in life and you’re going to mess up, but with a fan base around you, you find that support to keep going."
Homeless and hurting, the 25-year-old Morgan, who started experimenting with heroin and methamphetamine at age 15, contacted LifeSource in early April and began the program April 8.
“Addiction has cost me everything: jobs, my home and my family. I had people who loved me that I pushed away because of my bad decisions,” Morgan said. “When I came here, I was broken and didn’t feel like I deserved anything. Everyone at LifeSource was so encouraging. Now, I believe in myself, and I’m in the position where I can give to others like people gave to me. It makes me feel really good.”
Founded by Ladner in 2011, LifeSource originally began as an outpatient treatment program. As Ladner saw the growing need for temporary housing for individuals released from jail or struggling with addiction, the ministry expanded.
Currently, LifeSource’s three homes — the women’s home and men’s home in Somerville and the graduate house in Decatur — can house 90 individuals. Many of the residents come from jail, prison, drug rehabilitation centers, the homeless community and domestic violence situations. During the 10-month program, residents attend church every Sunday, meetings such as Celebrate Recovery and Narcotics Anonymous, life skills classes, and softball games.
---
'Absolutely amazing'
As the ping of the metal baseball bat sounded, Hit Squad’s Jennifer Long leapt out of the catcher’s box, ran down the third base line and snagged the ball with the tip of her glove. Cheers erupted on the ballfield. Among those cheering the loudest were Long’s daughters, Makenzie Long and Bailee O’Malley.
“When I walk off the field and see my kids are cheering and smiling, it’s absolutely amazing,” Long said.
The 41-year-old Long was court-ordered to attend LifeSource in March after what she described as years of bad decisions.
“My family has been with me the whole way. Before LifeSource, my kids didn’t know God. They hadn’t been introduced to God. Now, they go to church with me every Sunday. It’s been a beautiful transformation and one I never thought could happen. When you are lost to addiction, you don’t think on that level,” Long said.
To outfit the co-ed softball teams, LifeSource received donations of gloves and baseball bats. The players consist mainly of residents of LifeSource with a few graduates of the program and supporters of the organization rounding out the LifeSource and Hit Squad teams.
“Some have never played before and don’t even know where first base is. Others played in high school before addiction took over their lives,” Ladner said. “It’s amazing to see the impact softball has had. Some individuals are in active addiction when they come to us and, the next week, they are out here playing softball. This is therapy for them.”
Jared Dollar, who will celebrate two years of sobriety this month, knows firsthand the importance of the softball games.
"It shows addicts in recovery, especially people in early recovery, that you can have fun and not have to be trashed to have it. After years on drugs that is something you have to re-learn," said the 35-year-old Dollar, who plays shortstop for Hit Squad.
Although not a member of the program anymore, Dollar, who came to LifeSource on Nov. 24 after serving three-and-a-half years in prison, remains an active player on the softball team.
"I love sports. I pitched a perfect game in high school, and I love any form of competition, but, most importantly, I try to stay involved to show the guys that there is a life after drugs that is worth having," Dollar said.
For the players, the highlight of the season comes when LifeSource and Hit Squad face off against each other. After Hit Squad won the first matchup, the teams met again June 24.
“Yes, softball creates a lot of camaraderie and is great for team building, but when we play each other, it is a competition. Everyone trash talks, always in good fun, before the game. It was a big game for both teams because each team only had one win coming into the game, which put us at the bottom of the standings,” Ladner said. “This was our rivalry game.”
Once again, Hit Squad came out on top, upping its win total for the season to two.
“When we are on the field, everyone has a smile on their face. No matter how bad we get beat, everyone is still smiling,” Long said. “I know at the games we are the loudest teams there. That is because we are so happy and it brings so much joy to everybody. It’s like we are a big family playing softball together.”
