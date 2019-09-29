After 15 years of painting, Rickie Higgins still remembers the moment that pulled him into art for good.
“I had been a fan of Carol Foret in Athens for a while,” Higgins, a retired teacher from Decatur, said. “I really liked her work. She was doing a three-day workshop at her studio and my wife registered me as a gift. We got to watch Carol work for a few minutes and then she brought the students up to paint. When I touched that oil for the first time, it felt so good.”
Higgins completed three paintings during the workshop and sold each of them. He’s been pursuing art, at least in a part-time capacity, since and is one of 65 invited artists at this year’s River Clay Fine Arts Festival in Decatur.
“I’ve probably painted thousands of pieces since then,” Higgins, who now works as a full-time artist, said. “It was a life-changing experience.”
Now in its fifth year, the festival is a juried competition of artists who are selected via a blind application process. The festival runs through 4 p.m. today and features art ranging from painting and jewelry making to woodworking and glass.
"We have had anywhere from 100 to 190 artists submit applications in past years," said artist liaison and exhibit coordinator Mary Reed. "The process starts early in the year and generally runs for 8 to 12 weeks. Once the deadline passes, we have a jury of seven people select the participating artists."
Reed, who also owns Local Color Arthouse and Studios in Decatur, said the purpose of the festival is to expose Decatur and north Alabama to quality art it may not see on a regular basis.
"We want to present to the community artists who are working at the top of their game," she said. "A lot of shows want to have 150 or 200 artists. That's not our model. We want a beautiful, well-rounded show that displays professional artists. Decatur and the surrounding area doesn't get that exposure very often."
Leslie Fawcett, a jewelry maker from Thompson's Station near Franklin, Tennessee, is participating in the festival for the second year.
"I got into jewelry making about 19 years ago," Fawcett said. "I learned the weaving process for beaded jewelry from the back of a magazine and it just took off for me."
Fawcett, who works in television production, has been visiting arts and crafts shows for 16 years.
"I started going to events with my mom in the 1970s," she said. "It was always a unique way to get different pieces and see different art. I've been selling my own crafts for nearly 16 years now. I don't sell in many shops, so these events are big for me."
Like Higgins, Fawcett participates in shows that are mostly hosted in the southeastern United States.
"I try to stay within five hours of home," she said. "I've done a few shows in Minneapolis. I do maybe 12-15 shows per year and try to keep them relatively close to home."
Higgins, participating in the festival for the third time, generally focuses on events north of Birmingham.
"I'd like to get out of Alabama," he said. "Now that I'm doing art full time, I would like to see some new faces, and new faces need to see my work. I find myself looking at all the artists a little differently now. I like to talk to them about what they do during the winter when the shows slow down a bit."
Aimee Talmadge traveled from Bremen, Georgia, to see the exhibits.
"We've been to shows in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina this year," she said. "This festival is kind of unique because it's focused on the ability of the artists more than selling pieces. Obviously it's a business for these artists, but it's also a way to see how they compare to others."
Talmadge was one of many visiting for the event. Attendance numbers were not available Saturday, but officials said they expected similar numbers to past years.
"We've had anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 people in the past," event coordinator Noel King said. "We're prepared to see that many people again this weekend."
Talmadge said the festival is worth making the trip.
"It's a great event, with great art," she said. "A lot of times you see lineups that are heavy with painters or sculptors or one discipline. There is a great variety here or very high-quality work."
