Using local artists' paintings and mixed-media pieces, arts organizers transformed the front windows of a former tire store and radio tower building in downtown Decatur into active gallery spaces.
“We want to bring art to everyone. We hope this helps to demystify the gallery experience and encourages people to visit museums,” said Paul Barrett, co-founder of Fill in the Blank.
Formed in 2020, the Alabama-based Fill in the Blank outreach program debuted this spring with public exhibits in Decatur and Selma. The program focuses on bringing art out of museums and onto the streets.
To bring the project to life, Fill in the Blank partnered with the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur and ArtsRevive in Selma.
Now, once-vacant windows dotted along Decatur’s streets display modern, realistic, impressionistic and contemporary landscapes, portraits and still-life scenes.
“We needed to make sure any space we used was empty. While we want to support businesses in an area, we are not trying to play favorites by promoting a particular business. It also needed to be some place that would be seen,” Barrett said.
Two places stood out to Kim Michell, executive director of the Carnegie — the former site of McClary Tire on Lee Street and the radio tower building on Bank Street. The large windows, access to car and foot traffic and proximity to restaurants made the buildings ideal spaces.
“I’ve always loved this building,” Mitchell said standing in front of the Lee Street site. “We carried out five or six bags of garbage to get this place ready, but it was worth it. The Alabama Center for the Arts had art up here previously, so it was already outfitted with display boards and electricity. It is a beautiful space and, at night, it looks magical.”
The exhibits feature works by Rickie Higgins, Mary Reed, Katrina Weber, Moses Pressnell, Shannon Fulenwider, Marsha Ercegovic, Margaret Dukeman and Olivia Gonzalez on Lee Street and Bryson Thurston, Timothy Joe and more on Bank Street.
“With the traffic we get on 3rd Fridays and during River Clay, these sites are perfect. Those events bring more people to downtown who will have the opportunity to see the talent of local artists,” Mitchell said. “This project enables the artists to get their work out to the public in a safe way, plus, it beautifies some of our buildings that aren’t inhabited right now.”
The Carnegie plans on holding workshops featuring Fill in the Blank artists this summer.
For Fill in the Blank co-founders Barrett and Erin West, the debut of the project represents years of work focused on increasing visibility and appreciation of art. The duo, who met while discussing ways to promote public art in Birmingham, began forming the basis of Fill in the Blank after West moved to Huntsville.
“She saw new retail spaces with gorgeous windows but without any tenants yet. She started thinking of how art could draw positive attention to the space,” Barrett said. “It would also be a way to give people walking or driving by something to make them smile and be a way to benefit the artists.”
Barrett and West, in partnership with ArtsRevive and the Carnegie, secured grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts in December to kickstart Fill in the Blank.
“What attracted us to Selma and Decatur were the existing efforts to revitalize the downtown areas,” Barrett said. “The downtown areas were always built to be accessible and walkable. If we can reinforce good things that already came before us, it’s this wonderful collaborative energy where everybody wins.”
The grant allows Fill in the Blank to pay each artist a $50 stipend. The exhibits feature the artists’ contact information, allowing potential buyers to contact them directly. All of the money from sales goes to the artists.
The exhibits will change out every two months and works by new artists will go on display.
“In this time of COVID, when so many artists have lost shows and have had a hard time reaching art lovers, there’s not much better way to let people see art than from outside a giant, gorgeous window,” Barrett said.
Barrett and West hope to expand the project to other sites across Alabama. West, a University of North Alabama graduate, contacted Florence about bringing Fill in the Blank to northwest Alabama.
“Eventually, we would love to see Fill in the Blank cover a patchwork of towns around Alabama,” Barrett said.
For the Carnegie, Fill in the Blank promotes the arts center’s mission of exposing the public to art.
Along with Fill in the Blank, the Carnegie also maintains exhibit spaces at the Somerville Public Library and the Huntsville International Airport. New exhibits — Christy Carter’s “40 Women Over 40” portraits and Rachel Howard’s “Pictures of Aging” featuring photographs of residents at Decatur’s Riverside Senior Living — will come to the airport’s Artway and Community Art Wall in May.
For more information on the Carnegie's exhibits, visit carnegiearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.