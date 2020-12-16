Decatur City Schools will distribute food for students to cover Christmas break Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said seven days of breakfast and lunch will be provided at seven designated schools from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. He said it will be the final food distribution of 2020.
“It’s vitally important to our students to get these meals,” he said. “We want to make sure the students have the food, and we don’t want it to go to waste.”
He said the meals will come with cooking instructions. “We apologize for not having prep instructions with some previous meals,” Satterfield said.
The seven food pickup sites are Austin Junior High, Austin Middle School, Banks-Caddell Elementary, Ben Davis Elementary, Frances Nungester Elementary, Decatur Middle School and Oak Park Elementary.
School officials said parents may pick up meals without the student present but must provide the student’s name and school at the time of pickup. The meals will be distributed through car lines at the sites.
Satterfield said the next food distribution date will be announced after the holidays.
