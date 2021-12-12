First Response Ambulance Service filed a federal lawsuit last week that accuses the city of Decatur and Huntsville Hospital of conspiring to cripple its business, in part to retaliate against First Response's owner for his mayoral campaign.
The lawsuit by Healthcare Investment Group Inc., doing business as First Response and owned by David Childers, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. First Response seeks unspecified monetary relief from the two defendants including compensatory and punitive damages.
“(Huntsville Hospital) and the city have conspired and are conspiring to eliminate First Response from the market by creating conditions which might trigger the city’s entitlement to revoke First Response’s CPNC (certificate of public necessity and convenience),” the lawsuit says, referring to the license that allows First Response to operate in the city.
Hospital spokeswoman Noel Lovelace said Friday that the hospital would not comment on the First Response lawsuit.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the city had not been served as of Friday morning.
“Litigation is being reviewed and a timely response will be filed,” Marks said.
The complaint focuses on the “emergency exception” resolution the Decatur City Council approved in February that allowed Decatur Morgan Hospital, owned by Huntsville Hospital, to run a temporary ambulance service during the coronavirus pandemic and the impact that resolution had on Childers’ company.
At the Feb. 1 meeting, Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander told the council that the hospitals and ambulance service were overwhelmed by COVID-19.
Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said at the meeting the hospital system needed to be allowed “to move a patient from a hospital in which all beds are full to one that has an empty bed.” Huntsville Hospital also operates the Parkway campus and West campus in Decatur.
Alexander said at the time that the hospital's request to operate its own ambulances for transferring patients between facilities was no different than transferring a patient from one floor to another. He said the resolution was a way to solve the problem of First Response personnel waiting up to three hours at the hospitals for patients to get a bed.
“We want make sure (First Response) can focus on 911 calls and take the long waits out of the equation,” Powers told the council.
The lawsuit, filed by Wilson Green, of Birmingham-based Wilson F. Green LLC, and Bartley Loftin III, of Huntsville-based Loftin Holt LLP, says the City Council passed the resolution allowing the hospital to run inter-facility medical calls without issuing a CPNC “in violation of Decatur’s municipal code."
“The city has deprived First Response of its property interest in its CPNC, and in protection from unlawful competition, under the color of the law — but in fact in derogation of the Decatur Municipal Code …,” the complaint says.
“This unlawful action has substantially damaged First Response,” the lawsuit says of the February resolution.
The complaint says the city breached its contract with First Response by authorizing the hospital to handle transports of patients from one hospital facility to another, “which in turn destroyed the profitability of First Response’s ambulance services provided to the City."
The February resolution was initially for only 30 days, but the council allowed the hospital to operate its ambulances through the summer. The lawsuit quotes a portion of the city's ambulance ordinance: “It is unlawful for any other ambulance or ambulance service (without a CPNC) to operate in the city.”
The lawsuit focuses on the business model that allows an ambulance service to operate profitably in Decatur, a model it said was disrupted by the February resolution.
Emergency 911 calls are rarely profitable because the patients are usually uninsured, according to the complaint, but inter-facility transfers from one hospital to another are generally profitable.
The hospital began running a large number of the profitable calls while leaving “the bulk of the unprofitable 911 calls” to First Response, the complaint alleges.
“By unlawfully diverting all of the profitable business to (Huntsville Hospital) and away from First Response, the city has upended the economic model and viability of First Response, rendering First Response financially crippled and unprofitable,” the complaint says.
The city began receiving complaints in June that First Response was "rolling over," or saying it couldn’t respond, to a number of emergency calls. The city turned to the hospital to provide backup ambulance services on many of these missed calls.
The lawsuit accuses the city of retaliating against Childers for running in 2020 for mayor. He was one of six candidates who unsuccessfully ran against incumbent Tab Bowling, who was reelected for a second term.
As it received more 911 calls that First Response declined, the hospital began buying ambulances and hiring personnel in preparation for applying for a CPNC and running a full-scale ambulance service.
The lawsuit repeats Childers’ frequently made accusation that the hospital “began poaching employees by offering them substantially higher than market wages and better hours.”
The hospital hired a number of emergency medical technicians away from Childers’ company and “is currently attempting to place First Response in the position that it can no longer maintain sufficient numbers to maintain its CPNC,” according to the complaint.
After being issued a certificate of public necessity and convenience by the city in August, the Decatur Morgan Hospital ambulance service began full operations in October. This ended First Response's seven-year Decatur monopoly.
The lawsuit accuses the city of violating the company’s constitutional rights by “depriving First Response of its protected property interest in being the exclusive authorized provider” of non-emergency calls.
