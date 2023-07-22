As the Tennessee River gently rocked the Morgan County Rescue Squad boat, Brian Moses stared at the horizon. Memories — both joyful and tragic — of his time spent on the water flooded Moses’ mind.
“I grew up on this river. I even swam across it once,” the 55-year-old Moses, of Decatur, said. “I’ve spent my life on this river.”
On these waters, Moses spent thousands of hours fishing and boating. On these waters, Moses also almost lost his daughter, Molly.
“It’s been 14 years since that night. When Molly got hurt, the Morgan County Rescue Squad was there. So was Decatur Fire and Rescue, Decatur Police Department and MedFlight. It took the whole community to save her. It was definitely a miracle,” Brian Moses said.
The response of the emergency rescue workers and support of the community spurred Moses to join the all-volunteer Morgan County Rescue Squad.
“I wanted to do something to give back to the community that was so kind and gracious to our family,” Moses said. “It means a lot to me that I can help someone else like the Rescue Squad helped us that night.”
On July 31, 2009, Moses was at the helm of his boat, heading back to the dock, after a day of fishing with his daughter Molly. No one knows what caused the boat to jerk to the right and turn 360 degrees, throwing Molly into the water.
“We still don’t know really what caused it. I think something got tangled in the prop and turned the boat. I’ve questioned that all these years,” Moses said. “I still question it.”
Brian Moses, who was connected to the kill switch, was flung to the passenger’s seat, but not far enough from the steering wheel to stop the boat. The propeller of the outboard motor sliced through Molly Moses’ left leg, right foot and hip.
After tying a tourniquet around Molly’s leg to slow the bleeding down, Moses raced back to Ingalls Harbor, only slowing down when he spotted a bowfishing boat.
“Bowfishing boats are super bright with lights all the way around it. I slowed enough to tell them what happened and to ask them to call 911. If that boat hadn’t been on the water, I don’t know what would’ve happened to Molly,” Moses said.
By the time Moses arrived at Ingalls Harbor, firefighters, police officers, Rescue Squad volunteers and a medical helicopter were waiting on the dock.
“There were a lot of things that happened that night that saved her. Everything worked together like it should. All the rescue people, they saved her,” Moses said.
After 108 days at Huntsville Hospital — a stay during which she received 55 units of blood and underwent an 18-hour surgery and the amputation of her left leg — Molly returned to her Southeast Decatur home. During the past 14 years, she has undergone more than 90 surgeries.
“Molly is amazing. To go through all she has been through and still have a smile on her face, a positive attitude and strive to help people, she is amazing,” Moses said.
In 2019, 10 years after the accident, Moses, who owns Skydown Aerial Services, joined the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
“I wanted to do something to try to help the community out. I knew with the drone I could help with search and rescue operations. My experiences on this river all my life and knowing all the creeks and places you can and can’t go also helps a lot when we are called out,” said Moses, the Rescue Squad’s assistant chief under Danny Kelso.
Every year, the Rescue Squad responds to an average of 150 to 200 calls. The 45-member team of volunteers helps recover bodies from the river, lakes and ponds, tow stranded boats, respond to injuries on vessels and search for people lost in the woods or stuck in caves.
“We do save lives. We don’t get life and death rescue calls every day, but you never know when you are going to get them,” Moses said.
Last year, the Rescue Squad responded to a call of a woman who jumped from the Interstate 65 Tennessee River bridge. By the time the volunteers found her, the woman had been treading water for more than an hour.
“The men and women on the Rescue Squad come and show up at all hours of the day and night to give back to the people of this community. It’s really such an amazing organization,” said Molly Moses, who lives in Decatur.
Next Saturday, the third annual Miracle Molly’s Day of Giving Back will take place at the Eagles Lodge, 602 14th St. S.E., Decatur. The event organized by Molly will include a Lifesouth bloodmobile from noon to 4 p.m., and a rib plate sale from 2-6 p.m. to benefit the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
“I used to leave town each year, running from my accident day, just trying to avoid the river. I was just tired of running away, and wanted to have a special event to give back to so many people that did so much for me,” Molly said. “I was honored to choose the Rescue Squad to receive the donations in the name of giving back to the same community who did so much for me and my family 14 years ago and every day since then.”
The plates, which include ribs, baked beans, potato salad and bread, cost $15 and are available from any member of the Rescue Squad. For tickets, call 256-345-4009.
Brian Moses, who spends 20-30 hours volunteering with the Rescue Squad — applying for grants, fundraising, training and responding to emergency calls — and also volunteers as a reserve deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said money raised from the event will go to a new building. Once erected, the new building will stand on 3.8 acres on Mill Road that the Morgan County Commission deeded to the Rescue Squad in December 2021.
“The Rescue Squad formed in 1964 and we have been in the same building since then. We really need a new building to better serve the community,” Moses said. “Every dollar we get helps us continue to provide life-saving services to people in the community. We are there for the community, day or night, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Moses’ commitment to the Rescue Squad and the community amazes his daughter.
“After the trauma he experienced on that water, it absolutely amazes me the will and the strength and, honestly, the bravery he has to go back to a place where his child almost died, and save people in this community whom he has never met, just like the brave men and women that did the exact same thing for us 14 years ago,” Molly said.
