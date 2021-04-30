A fine arts academy for students in grades 6-12, a single, citywide pre-K center and improvements to athletic facilities are among the Decatur City Schools projects — some of them long-range — Superintendent Michael Douglas would like to see the school board approve.
A fine arts academy would be “a pull-out program” for grades 6-12, according to Douglas. “I think it’s something we need to look at,” he told board members last week, adding that Decatur City Schools could be a “trendsetter” in the state with such an academy.
“We are actively looking at different sites for that,” he said after the board’s work session for long-range planning.
“I don’t think we could get it done by next school year but maybe the following school year,” Douglas said. “Because it is a pull-out, it’s just a matter of finding a place and then figuring out all of the fine arts offerings.”
Douglas said the district will need to establish partnerships with entities in the community to be able to offer various fine arts options.
Though the district’s high schools offer band, theater and other programs, “this would be more of a pull-out for (programs) that we don’t currently offer,” Douglas said.
He said the rationale behind launching an academy is to help reduce the dropout rate.
“We provided students an outlet through the Career Academies,” Douglas said. “So this is kind of an extension of that. If we could find students an outlet through the arts and all that the arts have to offer, then maybe we keep more kids in school and get them across the finish line.”
Graduation rates are one of the indicators used by the Alabama State Department of Education to issue letter grades for schools and school systems. Tony Willis, the supervisor of accountability and special programs, said the district’s graduation rate has been at 87% for the last three state report cards.
“We can see we’re trending up,” Willis said. “Our preliminary numbers show our graduation rate to be in the low 90s.” Douglas said he believes providing a fine arts academy could help improve the rate to 95% or 96%.
---
Pre-K
Another project being explored for the district’s pre-kindergarten students is a stand-alone center instead of individual elementary schools housing those programs.
“When you have a stand-alone center, you get consistency across your pre-K’s,” Douglas said. “When you put (pre-K) in 12 different elementary schools, it’s hard to manage.” And, with a single director overseeing the entire pre-K program, “all they’re focused on is the pre-K program,” he said. “It’s all about getting 270 kids prepared for kindergarten.”
DCS has 15 Office of School Readiness, or OSR, pre-K classrooms at 10 elementary schools. OSR administers Alabama’s voluntary pre-K program.
One north Alabama stand-alone pre-K site is at Florence City Schools’ W. C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center, now in its second year.
“We have all pre-K classes under one roof,” said principal Michael South. “I think a lot of districts are looking at this because of the value of early learning.”
The building, previously used for Head Start, was remodeled, and has the capacity for 216 pre-K students and 50 infants and toddlers, South said. “Everything is age appropriate” for pre-K students, including the gym, cafeteria and playground, he said.
Douglas said a pre-K center has been discussed at some school board meetings “as kind of a hypothetical but we hadn’t done the background, the homework,” Douglas said.
“If you would have asked me at the beginning of this year, I would have said, two years from now, West Decatur is going to be closed, we’re going to have a stand-alone pre-K center at West Decatur and those kids will be redistributed,” Douglas said. Douglas said he had informed the West Decatur faculty the idea was being explored, and the reason West Decatur was considered was because it’s centrally located in the city.
“But I couldn’t get my mind around where students who were currently attending West Decatur were going to go,” he said. A program management company was brought in to conduct an analysis of reassigning West Decatur students.
“We would be uprooting kids in first, second, third, fourth and fifth grades (at West Decatur) and they would be moving to new schools,” Douglas said. “At the end of the day, we’re probably going to look at a different course of action — a stand-alone site. We don’t have a site right now, we don’t have a site in mind. So I couldn’t foresee that happening in the next one or two school years. That might be something three to five years out.”
“If you build a location or find a location and convert it to a pre-K center, you won’t have any of that upheaval” that using an existing school would involve, Douglas said.
Douglas also presented an unprioritized list of athletic site projects.
“They’re all the things we would love to do to enhance those programs,” Douglas said. “There’s not money there” to pay for the projects. “At some point down the line, do we borrow money, do we look for corporate sponsors, do we do a capital campaign for athletics? I definitely think it’s stuff that we all want to do long-term. But you’ve got to get it all down on paper and you’ve got to come up with a plan for how you’re going to pay for it.”
Douglas told board members that the school district needs a new five-year strategic plan, which will take about six months to develop.
The athletic projects he would like to include for the Austin High campus:
• Expansion of visitor football seating.
• Enclose existing batting cages.
• Lights, bleachers and storage for the track.
• Road paving and parking on the visitor side of stadium.
• Turfed baseball and softball fields.
• Tennis courts or alternative options.
• Upgraded video scoreboard.
• Sound improvements.
• All sport indoor athletic facility.
• Girl’s athletics locker rooms.
• Add Pixellot cameras (for automated recording and livestreaming) at softball and baseball fields.
At Austin Junior High School, he would like a long-range plan to include conversion of the old gymnasium into an indoor training facility and the addition of Pixellot cameras at the baseball field.
At Decatur High, he envisions:
• All-sport indoor training facility to replace the red barn batting cages.
• Indoor batting cages for baseball.
• Batting cages and locker room for softball.
• Turfed baseball and softball fields.
• Upgrades to Ogle Stadium seating, restrooms and video scoreboard.
• Upgrades to baseball facilities.
• Upgrades to the existing field house and middle school/soccer locker rooms .
• Add network access to baseball/softball with Pixellot cameras for the NFHS network, which livestreams high school sports.
