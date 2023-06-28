Alyssa Cole waited nervously Tuesday morning to ride 100 feet into the air on a tower firetruck.
The test of her fear of heights came during the annual Decatur Fire and Rescue Fire Cadet Camp.
Cole said she made a deal with a fellow cadet to get past her fear. “If he goes, I go,” she said.
After returning to the ground, Cole said the experience was not that scary and talking to the person she rode with helped. “We just talked the whole time,” she said.
The camp demonstrated to Cole and other campers the many different actions that firefighters perform, and Decatur Fire and Rescue officials hope it inspires the cadets to become the next group of firefighters or to choose an associated career.
"I hope this puts a desire in them like I had in me,” said Fire Chief Tracy Thornton. “I always wanted to be a fireman, ever since I was a little kid.”
This is Decatur Fire's second year to offer the camp. It goes on for two days at the Decatur Fire and Police Training Center in Flint. Both days include mostly the same presentations and activities, but with different campers attending. On Tuesday, there were 11 camper-cadets, from ages 14 to 18.
The camp is sponsored by NAFECO. The company that sells equipment for first responders made it possible for the camp to be free to all cadets and provided lunch for them, according to Lt. Brandon Sivley.
Tuesday started with the cadets having an opportunity to go on the tower truck, Sivley said. The truck features a bucket, where people can stand and be elevated. Some cadets went the full 100 feet in the air.
Gabriel McNutt, one of the cadets, said going on the tower truck was his favorite moment from Tuesday morning. McNutt attended camp because he has received help from emergency responders many times in his life, and he appreciates what they do for him.
“These people actually come to my rescue. … I have seizures, and they come and pick me up,” he said.
Gabriel said that being a first responder is a career he has thought about pursuing.
“They’ve always helped me out and it’s helped me through so much and I want to spread that feeling to everyone else,” he said.
The cadets received a lesson from Lt. Adam Barnett on tying rope knots, including figure-eight knots and handcuff knots.
Sivley prefaced the lesson by stressing the importance of properly tying knots, and he said Decatur Fire and Rescue assisted at a wreck on Monday using the same figure-eight knot they taught the cadets. Sivley said the wreck happened at a difficult angle, so they had to tie the knot in order to help.
“To become a good firefighter, and Decatur has some of the best in the state … you have to be able to overcome any scenario,” he told the cadets.
One of the cadets, Vylit Rutherford, said her father is a firefighter and that is one of the reasons she decided to attend the camp. She said that being a firefighter is “maybe” a potential career choice for her.
“I enjoy watching them helping,” she said.
Rutherford said cadets had already learned a lot just a couple of hours into the camp.
The cadets later got to see and practice activities on the air-consumption course. The course is something firefighters must complete once a year while being timed. Firefighter Aaron Cartee showed cadets the course. The cadets got to practice the tire-pull obstacle and watch Cartee demonstrate other challenges.
Lt. Bobby Peavler shared basic need-to-know fire information as well as providing details on the ladder truck that cadets got to observe. He later gave cadets a tour of the “burner house,” where some firefighter training activities are held.
Peavler also shared the difference between the tower truck cadets were elevated on, and the ladder truck. Ladder trucks include an extending ladder, while tower trucks include a bucket that elevates people. They also hold different amounts of water.
Hailey Harper and Jovaine Dell from Decatur Morgan Hospital EMS showed cadets the inside of an ambulance that might show up to a fire and rescue scene. After that, the cadets were shown all of the compartments and everything inside of a fire truck by Vernon Davis.
Sivley said cadets would focus on EMS-related activities in the afternoon, including hands-only CPR and ways to stop blood loss from injuries.
Thornton said he was glad the camp covered many different aspects of what Decatur Fire and Rescue does.
“It helps us get our story out there about the fire service and what we offer and what we do,” he said. “We don’t just put out fires. We are an all-hazards type department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.