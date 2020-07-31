A Decatur man who was already on probation for homicide was charged with intentionally starting a fire at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Thursday and is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to authorities.
Decatur police charged Martin Wayne Hicks Jr., 36, 2131 Westmead Drive S.W., Apt. 8, with first-degree arson. The crime is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
No one was reported injured in the incident, but at least two apartments sustained damage, according to court records.
According to an affidavit filed Thursday by Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam, a witness pointed to Hicks at the scene and told officers that Hicks attempted to burn his own apartment.
Investigators transported Hicks to the Police Department where he told police that “he threw a lit cigarette into a bag that was in the dining room. Hicks further outlined he could damage the property inside the apartment because it was his and he did not like the landlords," according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Decatur fire and police responded to 2131 Westmead Drive, also known as Tomkat Properties LLC, on Thursday. The Fire Department arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire and determined it was set intentionally.
Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell noted in an order that she set the bond high because Hicks was considered “a danger to the community” and was on probation in Madison County on a criminally negligent homicide conviction and has previously violated probation.
Hicks last year pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court of driving a U-Haul while under the influence of meth in 2016 when he struck and killed a 33-year-old Athens woman, Jamie Lee Varvel, in Huntsville. Hicks was indicted for manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, according to court records. He received a 10-year sentence that was suspended pending his successful completion of five years probation.
Hicks was processed on the arson charge at the Morgan County Jail at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.
His fire-damaged apartment was boarded up Friday afternoon.
