Decatur Fire & Rescue responded to a lunchtime house fire today at 300 Wilson St. NE that forced the occupants to evacuate.
Fire Marshall Jason Jones said the 12:38 p.m. blaze apparently started as a cooking fire and is believed to be accidental. The house had minimal damage, which was mostly smoke throughout the home, and no one was injured.
Firefighters, Decatur police and Decatur-Morgan Hospital Emergency Medical Service assisted the occupants in the evacuation.
