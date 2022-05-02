High school students will get the chance to learn about fighting fire, rescues and emergency medical services at Decatur Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Fire Cadet Camp on June 8 and 9.
The free camp for ages 14 through 18 will be held at the Decatur Training Center, 4119 Old Highway 31. Lunch will be provided.
Decatur Fire personnel will lead the students through activities like a live fire demonstration, radio communication, use of a fire extinguisher, first aid and team challenges.
There will be morning sessions from 8 a.m. to noon, and afternoon sessions from 1 to 5 p.m., with lunch in between from noon until 1. Campers can select whichever day and session they prefer.
Contact Lt. Brandon Sivley at 256-341-4860 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.